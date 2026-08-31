Taxi plunges into Lapu-Lapu creek: 5 hurt
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The driver of an SUV-taxi and his four passengers remain admitted at the Lapu-Lapu hospital nearly a day after the vehicle they were riding fell into a creek in Sitio Sudtunggan, Barangay Basak in Lapu-Lapu City.
The driver and his passengers were suffered deep cuts and bruises and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Initial police investigation showed that the taxi was traveling toward a condo resort in the area at about 7:20 p.m. on August 30 when the driver attempted a right-turn maneuver on a narrow, unpaved portion of the road.
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The driver reportedly miscalculated the vehicle’s clearance, causing the taxi to lose traction and drop into the estimated 5-meter-deep embankment of the adjacent creek.
Authorities, however, officially logged the incident at 8:40 p.m.
The driver, who was identified by traffic police as Rudy Montes, 63, of Minglanilla town in southern Cebu, was injured in the SUV’s fall to the creek.
His four passengers, who are construction workers, also suffered deep cuts and bruises in the accident.
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Emergency medical personnel retrieved the victims from the vehicle and rushed them to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital for immediate treatment.
The injured passengers were identified as Joffel, 42, of Cambinocot, Cebu City; Jinny, 44, of Roxas City, Capiz; Reynel, 24, of San Enrique, Iloilo; and Vergel, 24, of San Enrique, Iloilo.
The SUV-taxi sustained extensive body and mechanical damage due to the fall to the side of the creek.
Despite the driver still being admitted to the hospital since he was still recuperating from his injuries, authorities are readying a complaint of Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Physical Injuries and Damage to Property.
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