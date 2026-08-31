SUGBU ushers in new winners’ format for Bowler of the Month tilt

SUGBU’s August Bowlers of the Month (from left) Dave Lim, GJ Buyco, and Geff Buyco. | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) introduced a major change in its “Bowler of the Month” competition, with three bowlers now being recognized as monthly champions instead of just one.

They introduced the new format during last Sunday’s August “Bowler of the Month” championships at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center. Winners of Divisions A, B, and C all earned the distinction of Bowler of the Month.

According to the SUGBU Tournament Committee, the new format will be used in the succeeding monthly competitions. The division champions will earn slots in the prestigious “Bowler of the Year” tournament scheduled for December.

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Bowler of the Month GJ Buyco

In Division A, elite bowler GJ Buyco emerged as champion, adding another title to his already impressive résumé.

Buyco, one of SUGBU’s pioneering members and a well-known elite kegler in Cebu, rolled 1,002 pinfalls to top the premier division. He represented the Philippines at the 14th World Youth Bowling Championships in the United States in 2016 and is a former national open champion.

Aleson Flor finished second with 993 pinfalls, while former national team member Jomar Jumapao placed third with 976.

Dave Lim introduced himself as SUGBU’s newest monthly champion. He topped Division B with 1,103 pinfalls for his first major victory with the organization.

Qualified for Bowler of the Year championship

Jefferson Tan finished runner-up with 1,021 pinfalls, while Flor placed third with 1,018 in her second tournament appearance.

In Division C, Geff Buyco secured the title after posting 1,076 pinfalls. Cathy Sarabia finished second with 1,060, followed by Tessie Dante with 1,036.

With the new format, GJ Buyco, Lim and Geff Buyco became SUGBU’s first three “Bowlers of the Month” for August and earned their tickets to the year-end “Bowler of the Year” championship.

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