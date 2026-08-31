Mayor Archival calls for ‘everyday heroism’ on National Heroes Day

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival speaking during the city’s National Heroes Day commemoration at the Rizal Monument in Plaza Sugbo on Monday, August 31. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said heroism today is not limited to the extraordinary sacrifices of historical figures but can also be found in the everyday work of people serving their communities.

Speaking during the city’s National Heroes Day event at the Rizal Monument in Plaza Sugbo on Monday, August 31, Archival acknowledged the sacrifices of national heroes such as Dr. Jose Rizal and Andres Bonifacio, who he said paved the way for the country’s freedom, peace, and progress.

But Archival said that people do not have to make extraordinary sacrifices to be considered heroes.

“You do not need to be imprisoned or take a bullet to be a hero,” he said.

Heroism in everyday service

For Archival, heroism can be seen in the daily decisions people make in serving their communities.

“Today, heroism is found in our daily duty, in choosing to do what is right for our society wherever we are called to serve,” he said.

He pointed to various sectors whose everyday work contributes to their communities. They include street cleaners, police officers, media workers, digital creators, public servants, and community leaders.

Archival said street cleaners help keep communities clean. Police officers put their safety on the line to keep neighborhoods safe.

He also recognized media workers and digital creators for sharing information with the public, highlighting what is good and doing so with accuracy and responsibility.

Public servants and community leaders, meanwhile, embody everyday heroism through work that directly affects people’s lives, he said.

“These are the working heroes of today,” Archival said.

From sacrifice to daily action

Archival also drew a connection between everyday heroism and the principles of scouting. He said that these are “very dear” to him.

Being prepared and staying ready to serve whenever the community needs help is heroic. Mayor Archival also highlighted the principle of doing a good turn daily.

“Heroism isn’t just one massive historic moment, but a daily habit of selfless action,” he said.

Archival also cited the 12 Scout Law values. These are being trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.

He said that communities become stronger when people strive to embody these values in their everyday lives.

Mayor Archival calls for constructive use of expertise

Archival also called on scientists and experts to contribute to the country’s needs through their knowledge and expertise.

He urged them to focus their passion and expertise on constructive work rather than “casting doubts or dwelling on division.”

“You help shape a better future,” he said.

Archival ended his message by calling on the public to direct their collective efforts toward uplifting people rather than tearing each other down.

National Heroes Day

The Cebu City Government celebrated National Heroes Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Monument. A team from the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission organized it.

Archival led the ceremony alongside Police Colonel Ricky Sumalde, acting city director of the Cebu City Police Office.

City Councilors Nyza Archival, Winston Pepito, Paul Labra, and Jose Abellanosa attended. So did Office of the Mayor Chief of Staff Kenneth Siasar; Office of the Vice Mayor Chief of Staff Raymund Paul Taboada, and department heads.

Also present were representatives from law enforcement agencies.These included the Cebu City Police Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, Coast Guard District Central Visayas, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Region 7, along with the Cebu Football Club and other government agencies.

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