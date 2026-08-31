MUPH alumna to vie for Miss International 2026 crown for Australia

Miss International Australia Karenza De Leon/MISS INTERNATIONAL INSTAGRAM PHOTO

Another Miss Universe Philippines alumna, Karenza De Leon, will represenet Australia at the upcoming Miss International pageant after winning the Miss International Austalia crown.

De Leon secured the national title during the pageant held at the Revesby Workers’ Club in the New South Wales on Aug. 30.De Leon previously competed at the 2025 Miss Universe Philippines pageant where she was fielded by the Filipino society in Australia. She represented Camarines Norte in the competition.

She will fly to Japan for the 64th Miss International pageant that will culminate in Tokyo on Nov. 25. She will try to score Australia’s fourth win in the global tilt.

The Australian national pageant was mounted by Stargazer International Group of Filipino-Australian Julieta De Leon. The competition also crowned other titleholders.

Succeeding Filipino-Australian Alexa Roder as Miss Earth Australia was Helena Ristevski, a Sydney-based model with European ancestry.

Kajol Arishma Chand inherited the Miss Eco International Australia crown from Adriana Gravador, another Filipino-Australian beaity queen who was second runner-up at the 2026 Miss Eco International pageant held in Egypt.

Ristevski will try to post Australia’s second Miss Earth victory at the 26th edition of the international pageant later this year. Jessica Lane became the first Australian titleholder when she won at the contest held in Manila in 2024.

Chand will represent Australia at the 2027 Miss Eco International pageant and try to post the country’s first-ever victory at the global competition. /edv

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