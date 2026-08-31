Governor Pam unveils plans for Cebu in 2nd State of the Province Address

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro delivers her second State of the Province Address (SOPA) at the Cebu Capitol on Monday, Aug. 31.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a challenging first year at the Capitol, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro is shifting her administration’s focus from fixing problems to preventing them.

In her second State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Monday, Aug. 31, Baricuatro unveiled a slate of initiatives for the next 12 months, spanning health care, food security, disaster preparedness, water, education, and public transportation.

The governor said that the coming year would mark a shift “from repair to readiness” and “from emergency response to prevention.”

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“We now know where Cebu was,” she said. “We have shown how we began moving it forward. Now, we must go farther—and faster.”

Health care in Cebu Province

The province plans to expand services at the Provincial Health Office by the end of 2026. These plans include a medical and dental clinic and an Animal Bite Treatment Center.

The Capitol is also moving forward with the procurement of a Sea Emergency Response Vessel to serve Camotes and Bantayan islands.

Baricuatro said that the administration aims to upgrade the Argao and Malabuyoc district hospitals from infirmaries to Level 1 hospitals. It also plans to install septage treatment plants at all 16 provincial hospitals and expand PhilHealth’s Yakap and Gamot programs.

New AMPING Cebu Desks will also be established in provincial and district hospitals to help patients reduce out-of-pocket health expenses.

The province plans to open a rehabilitation center in Pinamungajan and its first local government-run physiotherapy center at the Capitol.

Food, disaster readiness

Baricuatro also pledged a larger agriculture budget to support farmers and fisherfolk through improved seeds, modern equipment, irrigation, post-harvest facilities, and stronger market linkages.

Her goal, she said, is “to make Cebu more productive, more food-secure, and less dependent on supplies from outside the province.”

The province will also establish two satellite warehouses in northern and western Cebu to preposition relief supplies and equipment, while setting aside a dedicated response budget for a possible Super El Niño.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office will expand its satellite offices beyond its first site in Balamban.

“We learned the cost of being unprepared… We will not pay that price again,” said Baricuatro.

Water, education and transport

Under Cebu’s 10-year Water Security Plan, the province is targeting an additional 29 million liters of water per day from existing treatment projects, plus another 15 million liters per day for Dalaguete, Pinamungajan, and Alcantara by 2027.

“Water security cannot remain a promise for the next generation,” Baricuatro said. “We must begin securing it now.”

In education, the province will continue building SMART Classrooms. These will be designed to remain functional during emergencies while addressing classroom shortages and expanding connected learning spaces.

The most visible rollout may come in transportation.

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By October, the province plans to launch Tabang PangByahe, which it described as the country’s first LGU-led public transportation program. Funded by the Department of Transportation and backed by the LTFRB, the program will feature fixed schedules and designated stops.

A later phase will introduce additional routes and solar-powered SMART waiting sheds with digital arrival displays and phone-charging stations.

Six transport cooperatives will also receive electric buses within the year, with plans to extend the service to Bantayan and Camotes.

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