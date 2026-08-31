After twin disasters test Cebu: Governor reports recovery, readiness

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro delivers her second State of the Province Address on Monday, August 31, 2026. Photo courtesy of Capitol PIO/FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — After an earthquake and Typhoon Tino struck Cebu Province during her first year as governor, Pamela Baricuatro said that her administration focused on recovery while strengthening the province’s disaster response and essential services.

In her second State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Monday, August 31, Governor Baricuatro said the disasters exposed gaps in the province’s systems. But these also pushed the government to improve its response in disaster management, healthcare, education, and other essential services.

“Cebu is no longer standing still. Cebu has been recovering. Cebu has been rebuilding, and Cebu has been moving forward with purpose,” Baricuatro said. The quake struck last September 30, while Typhoon Tino crossed Cebu last November 4.

READ: Governor Pam unveils plans for Cebu in 2nd State of the Province Address

Improving Cebu Province’s disaster readiness

Baricuatro said that one of the administration’s major priorities was strengthening the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO). She restored it as a full department.

She reported that the PDRRMO now has four functional divisions, expanded real-time monitoring for earthquakes, floods, and typhoons, and improved land- and sea-rescue capabilities through additional equipment and trained personnel.

The province also reactivated disaster-related bodies, including the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, to improve coordination during emergencies.

READ: Tino leaves severe flooding in Metro Cebu

Through the Kumbati Cebu Task Force, the provincial government allocated ₱276 million for cash and livelihood assistance. It also set aside ₱538 million for rehabilitation and reconstruction following disasters, according to Baricuatro.

The rehabilitation program included damaged roads and bridges, as well as 260 temporary learning spaces for communities whose schools the earthquake and Typhoon Tino compromised.

Baricuatro said that Cebu Province also completed its Post-Disaster Assessment and Needs Analysis. This was meant to identify remaining rehabilitation needs and guide coordination with national agencies.

“Dili nato mapugngan ang linog, bagyo o baha. Apan kita ang magbuot kon unsa kita kaandam sa ilang pag-abot (We cannot prevent earthquakes, typhoons, or floods. But we can decide how prepared we are when they come),” she said.

READ: Capitol starts P94-M bridge repairs in quake-hit northern Cebu

She added that the provincial government extended assistance to disaster-hit areas outside Cebu. The province needed to reciprocate the support it received during its own emergencies.

Responding to hospital gaps

Healthcare was another major area of spending. The provincial government allocated ₱4.8 billion to the provincial healthcare system during Baricuatro’s first year, according to her report.

More than ₱650 million went to new equipment and infrastructure, while nearly ₱600 million was allocated for medicines.

The administration also doubled the meal allocation for admitted patients from ₱150 to ₱300 per meal, which Governor Baricuatro said was part of improving patient care.

READ: Among upgrades, Tuburan hospital to get new morgue, waste facility

As of July 2026, the provincial healthcare workforce included 325 doctors, 818 nurses, 159 medical technologists, 56 pharmacists, and 1,422 support personnel.

Baricuatro also reported that all 16 provincial hospitals now provide 24/7 laboratory services.

“For a patient whose emergency happens at midnight, that difference is not administrative. That difference can be life or death,” she said.

Food security, education recovery

The province also tied its recovery efforts to food security, providing farmers and fisherfolk with production equipment, agricultural inputs, livestock assistance, and market access.

READ: Cebu Mega Food Hub may be rolled out this year

Among the initiatives Governor Baricuatro cited were farm reservoirs, corn-processing facilities, fish cages, and vegetable seed distribution to households, as well as assistance to local livestock raisers.

Four People’s Markets are being developed in Medellin, Poro, Carcar City, and Danao City. The province launched Agrilink-Cebu to connect local agricultural producers with consumers.

For education, Baricuatro reported that the province allocated ₱660.7 million for 188 smart classrooms across 47 local government units.

It also funded 260 temporary learning shelters at a cost of ₱260 million for communities affected by the earthquake last September 30 and Typhoon Tino.

Despite the improvements, Baricuatro acknowledged that the province still has gaps to address, saying its healthcare system and other government services remain works in progress.

“Layo pa ta sa atong giplanong sistema. Apan layo na usab kita sa kahimtang nga atong nasugatan (We are still far from the system we envision. But we are also far from the situation we encountered),” she said.

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