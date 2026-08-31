Truck falls into sea while boarding vessel in Lapu-Lapu

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A Canter mini dump truck fell into the sea while attempting to board a vessel at Hilton Wharf in Sitio Boot, Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City, on Monday morning, Aug. 31.

A spot report from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office said the vehicle, a blue Canter mini dump truck owned by Cocomart Hardware and driven by 34-year-old Michael Heruela, was loaded with sand, cement, and pieces of wood when it attempted to board the barge at around 7:45 a.m.

Initial investigation showed that the vessel was docked at the wharf and loading vehicles. As the truck traversed the vessel’s ramp, the ramp tilted upward due to the low-tide condition, causing the heavily loaded vehicle to move backward.

The vessel also moved backward, causing the rope securing it to snap. The truck then gradually slid backward down the ramp before falling into the sea and becoming submerged.

The shipping company is coordinating the deployment of two boom trucks to retrieve the submerged vehicle.

The Philippine Coast Guard-Lapu-Lapu City Station was also informed of the incident and placed the vessel on hold pending an investigation.

Apprentice Seaman Jayvee Toralba said the truck fell into the sea while vehicles were still being loaded.

Toralba said the Coast Guard normally conducts a pre-departure inspection of vessels, including safety checks, before they are cleared to sail. However, because the incident happened during the loading process, the Coast Guard is now focusing on checking the vessel’s ramp and determining what caused it to tilt and contribute to the accident.

The vessel’s operation has been temporarily suspended as a safety precaution.

“Temporary suspension pa ang ilaha’ng operation kay i-check pa ang rampa,” said Toralba.(Their operations are still temporarily suspended while the ramp is being checked.)

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