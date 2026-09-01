P130M debt complicates Binaliw reopening, Cebu City garbage costs mounts

A month after the deadly landfill collapse in Binaliw, authorities have cleared debris from the office that was buried beneath tons of trash. | CDN Digital file photo, Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government may not be able to resume garbage disposal at the Binaliw landfill in the next two to three months as it continues to deal with a P130-million obligation tied to the facility, Mayor Nestor Archival said.

Archival said the city was facing a situation where the landfill might be technically allowed to reopen, but the city still had to address the outstanding obligation before it could resume using the facility.

He said the city was being asked to settle the P130-million obligation first before the landfill could be opened for its use.

“The question now is, because of what had happened nga gisige og question ang kompaniya nga PrimeWaste sa ubang mga tawo nga dili gusto. Ang mahitabo, ingon sila nga, ‘We will be opening it for you, bayari ninyo ang P130 million,’” Archival said.

(The question now is, because of what had happened is that the company, Prime Waste, has continued to question other people who don’t want it. What happened is that they said ‘We will be opening it for you, you pay first the P130 million.)

READ: DENR lifts Binaliw CDO, but Cebu City still can’t dump there yet

P130M obligation

According to Archival, the city is now caught between the need to resume waste disposal at Binaliw and an outstanding obligation that he said was incurred before his administration.

“So kita, nabutang ta sa sitwasyon nga how can I pay something during the time nga dili nako administration, nakuwangan man ang papeles?” he said.

(So now, we are facing a situation of how can I pay something when during that time it was not my administration.)

Archival said the city could not immediately pay the P130 million because of the status of the documents involved.

He maintained that the obligation did not originate from his administration, noting that the city’s previous leaders had relied on landfilling as a method of waste disposal.

“For the last 25 years, we depend on, actually, we call that as ‘landfilling.’ Wala ko nagsugo niana (I did not order that),” Archival said.

He said landfilling had been used by successive Cebu City administrations since 1998, naming former mayors Tomas Osmeña, Edgardo Labella and Mike Rama, as well as acting mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Archival said the current administration inherited the garbage crisis after operations at Binaliw were disrupted following a landslide.

READ: Cebu City ready to pay P130M debt as it seeks Binaliw landfill return

Aloguinsan disposal costs city millions

With Binaliw unavailable, Cebu City has been bringing its garbage to Aloguinsan, which Archival said was costing the city around P4.2 million per day.

“And the Aloguinsan is something like P4.2 million per day, P4.2 million we’re throwing that every day,” he said.

Archival said the amount covered the cost of hauling the city’s garbage and the tipping fee.

He estimated that the expense could reach around P1 billion a year.

The mayor said the overall cost of managing the city’s garbage would even be higher once collection and other related activities would be included.

“But the cost of bringing the garbage to the barangay, sweeping, and trying to find where the garbage is, it’s another cost. It might go as high as P1.2 to P1.4 billion a year,” he said.

Archival described the situation as unsustainable for the city.

“So, this is too much. That’s why, ako nangita kog paagi, kami sa ubang councilors (I am looking for a way, I and the other councilors),” he said.

READ: Cebu City shifts waste transfer station from SRP to CCQC

City seeks ways to reduce waste-disposal costs

Archival said the city had been looking for ways to divert some of its garbage through its own facilities.

One of these is the city’s ecostation, which he said can currently handle around 30 tons of garbage per day.

“So naghimo ta og gamay nga mga pamaagi sa pag-divert, didto sa atoang ecostation. The ecostation can only get 30 tons. So we saved about P180,000 a day, but it is not much,” he said.

Because of the limited capacity, the city is now looking at expanding the system.

Archival said he sought assistance from Malacañang and secured P145 million in Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) allocation for the expansion.

The funding, he said, would allow the city to add systems capable of handling another 50 to 60 tons of garbage per day.

“But it cannot do that overnight, probably December or next year pa,” he said.

The planned expansion is therefore not an immediate solution to the city’s current garbage-disposal problem.

READ: Cebu landfill collapse blamed on structural, environmental factors

City asks for Binaliw reopening

Because of the high cost of bringing garbage to Aloguinsan, Archival said he had also sought assistance from Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon to help facilitate the reopening of Binaliw.

He said the City Council had earlier discussed helping the city address the problem, with some councilors recognizing the financial burden created by the current disposal arrangement.

Archival also said the city had sought clarification from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) regarding what could be done with the landfill.

He said the EMB eventually issued a partial lifting, although he acknowledged that the move was opposed by some councilors because of the deaths previously associated with the facility.

“EMB released sa partial lifting. Somebody in the council does not like (it). So wala? Di gyud? Di gusto kay naa’y daghang nangamatay. Di sila ganahan kay naa’y mamatay na sad,” he said.

(EMB released the partial lifting. Somebody in the council does not like (it). So nothing there? It cannot be? They don’t want it because many have died there. They don’t like it because someone might die there again.)

Archival said the concern was not only about the immediate financial cost of garbage disposal but also about the consequences of continuing to operate the landfill without addressing safety concerns.

“Then sila medyo kuan pa, kana’ng alanganin pa. That’s why tan-aw nako dili ta… within the next two or three months dili ta kahimo ana, cause we cannot pay that P130 million right away,” he said.

(Then they are still not sold out with the idea. That’s why the way I look at it, we cannot do it…within the next two or three month we cannot do it, because we cannot pay that P130 million right away.)

Previous landfill deaths remain a concern

Archival also acknowledged the concerns surrounding the deaths that occurred at the Binaliw facility.

He said the city could not simply disregard what happened previously when considering whether to resume disposal operations there.

“It’s open in the papers, I would say, that pwede na. But considering of the things that had passed na nanghitabo nga i-blame nato I think ha, ang Prime Waste ngano’g daghang nangamatay, n’ya nganong ablihan nato basig daghan pa unya ang nangamatay,” he said.

(It’s open in the papers. I would say that it can be done. But considering the things that have passed that happened that would be blamed on us, I think, Prime Waste why many had died, and then why would we open it? What if many would die there again?)

Archival’s comments indicate that while the city is pursuing the reopening of Binaliw because of the financial burden of its current waste-disposal arrangement, but concerns surrounding the facility remain part of the decision.

Garbage still needs somewhere to go

Archival said the city could not simply stop collecting garbage even while it had no permanent disposal site available.

“Karon, na problema ta kay nag-landslide na, we cannot throw the garbage anywhere. And we cannot just simply ingon na, ‘Dili mi mu-pick up.’ ’Di ba? So mag-pick up ta. But where are we going to put that to pick up garbage? Nothing. No place in the entire Cebu nga makada ani,” he said.

(Now, we have a problem because the landslide happened. We cannot throw the garbage anywhere. And we cannot just simply do that, ‘We don’t do the pickup.’ Right? So we will do pickup. But where are we going to put that to pick up the garbage? Nothing. No place in the entire Cebu can carry this.)

Because of the lack of an immediate alternative, the city temporarily accumulated garbage at its transfer station while it worked on another arrangement.

Archival said the process took time because the city had to go through bidding procedures and secure funding.

“So what we did, gibutang nato sa atoang transfer station because it takes time. Dili man mi gusto madugay, nadugay tungod kay naa’y processes ang pag-bidding. Mangayo pa ta’g kwarta. It took about one month,” he said.

(So what we did, we put it at our transfer station because it takes time. It might not take a long time, it took a long time because there is a process, the bidding. We still have to ask for money. It took about one month.)

He acknowledged that the temporary accumulation of garbage drew criticism from some residents and online commentators because of the smell and appearance of the area.

City tried barangay-level collection

Archival said the city also explored placing garbage collection arrangements at the barangay level.

However, he said the arrangement proved difficult for residents and collectors because of the amount of garbage that had to be transported.

“Nangita ta’g paagi nga per barangay. Unya pag-adto nato sa per barangay, dili man kaya sa mga tawo because ilaha mang pas-anon from here, going there. Grabe kabug-at unya pagkabuntag, dili na sila maka-collect sa garbage. So musamot ang problema,” he said.

(We looked for way at the barangay. And when we went to the barangay, the barangay personnel could not endure it because they have to carry the garbage from here, going there. It is really heavy. They could not collect the garbage. So the problem got worse.)

The city eventually identified another area where garbage could temporarily be consolidated.

Archival said the site had already been cemented, was relatively away from residents and was accessible for collection.

“Nakita na nato ang area where nga dali unya layo sa mga tawo, unya naa sa Block 27,” he said.

(We saw that the area is not really that far from people, and it is in Block 27.)

He said collection operations at the area would begin at around 5 a.m. and would finish around 5 or 6 a.m.

Archival said he personally went to the area and swept there because he wanted residents to see that the garbage had already been removed by around 7 a.m.

He rejected the suggestion that the activity was merely for publicity.

“Dili ko ingon ana nga manilhig, magpapicture, no it’s not,” he said.

(I am not like that to sweep and get myself photographed, no it’s not.)

Instead, he said he wanted residents to see that the city government was doing the work needed to address the garbage problem.

“I’m trying to put into the minds of the people inside there that the mayor is doing the things he’s supposed to do. Kita muhimo ta (We will act),” Archival said.

Night collection, garbage ‘hotspots’

Archival also pointed to a separate challenge involving the timing of garbage disposal by residents.

He said the city collected garbage during the night, while residents sometimes would leave garbage in areas that the city identified as “hotspots.”

“Inig ka gabii, adto man ilabay sa mga taw sa area where the labayanan, so ang mga taw mulabay gyud didto because we only collect during the night,” he said.

(In the evening, the people would throw the garbage in the collection area, so the people would throw their garbage there because we only collect during the night.)

He explained that during daytime, residents would leave garbage in common areas where waste had accumulated.

“The hotspots are the common areas nga labayanan sa taw (where people can throw their garbage),” he said.

According to Archival, this can create an inaccurate impression of the city’s collection efforts when photographs or videos are taken before the scheduled collection.

“Ang amoang complain, is the garbage nga inyohang ilabay, ilabay ninyo sa areas where asa ipundok. So gipundok ang garbage sa usa ka lugar, inig ka gabii,” he said.

(Our complaint is the garbage that you throw, throw them in areas where they are gathered. So garbage is gathered in one area, during the night,.)

He criticized what he described as social media posts showing accumulated garbage without the context of the city’s collection schedule.

“So naa’y mga vloggers muadto inig ka gabii, i-post inig ka buntag, ‘The government isn’t doing anything,’” he said.

(So there are vloggers would go there in the evening, they would post it in the morning. ‘The government isn’t doing anything.)

Archival said he believed some social media content were being used to portray the administration negatively despite the city’s efforts to address the problem.

“These are very… dili ko katuo ba nga ang akong kauban nga mga Cebuano, gusto gyung mu-destroy jud to find a way nga makusog ang iyahang vlog,” he said.

(These are very…I cannot believe that our fellow Cebuanos, would want to really destroy to find a way so that their vlog would be stronger.)

He maintained that his administration was trying to address the crisis within the limitations it faces.

“Me, I’m doing the best that I can, I’m doing the things that I need to be doing,” he said.

City may need additional P100M-P200M

For the meantime, Archival said the city was expected to continue paying between P4.2 million and P4.5 million per day for its current garbage-disposal arrangement, potentially until November.

He said the city could eventually exhaust the funds currently available for the arrangement.

If that happens, Archival said the city might have to seek another supplemental budget from the City Council.

“Now, if ma-exhausted nato’ng funds nga naa available karon, I think we will have to ask the council for another supplemental budget for another probably P100 million to P200 million,” he said.

(Now, if our funds available now would be exhausted, I think we will have to ask the council for another supplemental budget for another probably P100 million to P200 million.)

He also noted that the city’s current contract was based on the volume of garbage disposed of rather than a fixed daily arrangement.

“Ang atong kontrata dili man inadlaw, atong kontrata is by tons man,” he said.

(Our contract is not daily, our contract is by tons.)

Archival said this meant the city could not simply send all of its garbage to the current disposal site at once.

“Kuhaon nato ang 700-800 tons a day (We collect from 700 to 800 tons a day),” he said, adding that the city’s waste volume has increased partly because of river-cleaning activities.

“Daghan man kaayog waste kay daghan man nanglimpyo sa river. Ang daghang nanglimpyo sa river, ang waste, kita may mo-process ana, ’di ba? Ning-accumulate ba,” he said.

(There are a lot of waste because there are a lot of people cleaning the river. When many clean the river, the waste, we are the ones who would process that, right?)

For now, Archival said the city would have to continue managing its waste through the available arrangements while pursuing longer-term solutions, including the expansion of its ecostation system and efforts to address the conditions surrounding the possible reopening of Binaliw.

The mayor did not give a definite date for Binaliw’s reopening, saying the P130-million obligation and the circumstances surrounding the landfill make an immediate return uncertain.

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