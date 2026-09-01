Archival defends motorcycle escorts, says they help ‘sweep’ traffic

Mayor Nestor Archival | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival defended his use of motorcycle escorts, saying they help clear traffic and direct motorcycles toward their designated lane to keep roads orderly under Oplan BanTal.

Archival said Monday that the motorcycles accompanying his vehicle served as “street sweepers” who moved motorcycles toward the proper lane as he traveled through congested roads.

READ: No traffic complaints over mayor’s motorcycle escorts, says Archival chief of staff

“Kadtong mga motor, we call that street sweepers. Nag-sweep padulong sa dalan aron ang mga motor naa jud sa ilang dalan,” he said.

(The motorcycles accompanying me, we call that a street sweeper. They sweep toward the road so that motorcycles stay in their designated lane.)

Archival rejected the suggestion that the escorts gave him an advantage over ordinary motorists, saying he did not use them for convenience or publicity.

“I’m not doing that para sa akong convenience (I’m not doing that for my convenience). No, I’m not,” he said.

READ: Council asks CCTO: Are Mayor Archival’s motorcycle escorts allowed?

Earlier, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña questioned Archival’s use of motorcycle escorts, saying the practice could undermine the city’s campaign to enforce traffic discipline under Oplan Bantal.

During a Cebu City Council executive session on August 25, Osmeña accused Archival of using motorcycle escorts to move through congested roads.

“How can they discipline the public when the biggest violator is Mayor Nestor himself? He uses motorcycles to break through traffic,” Osmeña said.

READ: PNP chief defends use of motor escorts for VIPs

He had described Archival as a “poor example for motorists,” arguing that the city could not demand compliance from ordinary motorists while government officials appeared to receive special treatment.

The mayor’s office previously said it had received no complaints alleging that Archival’s motorcycle escorts disrupted traffic or violated traffic rules.

Kenneth Siasar, Archival’s chief of staff, said that the office would validate any complaint if one came forward, including allegations of abuse or traffic violations by the escorts.

“As far as the Office of the Mayor is concerned, wala pa tay nadawat [nga complaints],” Siasar said.

(As far as the Office of the Mayor is concerned, we have not received any complaints.)

“If makadawar ta’g complaints regarding that, atong i-validate. Unya atong pangutan-on if naa ba’y abuses on the part of the motorcycle escort niya, ato nang i-check pod,” he added.

(If we receive complaints regarding that, we will validate them. We will also check whether there are abuses on the part of his motorcycle escorts.)

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