Impeachment trial Day 20: AFP official to testify on DepEd funds
MANILA, Philippines – As Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial enters its ninth week on Tuesday, the House prosecution panel is set to present Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Col. Manaros Boransing II to testify on the Department of Education’s (DepEd) confidential funds.
The prosecution said Boransing will testify on whether the AFP received financial assistance or monetary rewards from the DepEd for the annual Youth Leadership Summit (YLS) during Duterte’s tenure as education secretary.
When the Commission on Audit questioned DepEd use of P112.5 million in confidential funds in 2023, DepEd submitted certifications from military officers to explain its expenditures.
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However, during the 2024 House committee on good government and public accountability hearing into DepEd’s secret funds, military officers testified that their units did not receive DepEd intelligence funds for the annual summit.
It was at this forum where Boransing testified they would not have issued the YSL certification had they known that it would be used by DepEd to justify its fund expenditures.
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Testifying after Boransing is AFP officer Col. Magtangol Panopio, who also testified during the House hearing two years ago.Panopio is anticipated to speak to corroborate Boransing’s testimonies on the military certifications.
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