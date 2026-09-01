Dalaguete: Drunk man hacks, wounds drunk father-in-law with a scythe

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A family gathering turned into a nightmare after a drunk 38-year-old man hacked and wounded his drunk 62-year-old father-in-law, using a scythe.

The consequences for this bloody attack ended with the assailant, the son-in-law, in jail and waiting for Frustrated homicide charges to be filed against him today, September 1.

For the victim, the father-in-law, he remained admitted to the hospital, where he was being treated for his wounds.

READ: Boljoon drinking session turns into hacking attack: 1 dead, 1 wounded

The hacking attack happened on Sunday, August 30, in Barangay Manangal, Dalaguete town, southern Cebu.

Investigation showed that the victim and his wife visited their daughter and her family, a weekly routine for the elderly couple.

The family gathered at their daughter’s house on Sunday, August 30.

The son-in-law and the father-in-law, before the attack, were drinking liquor and watching television alongside other family members until they got drunk.

READ: Dalaguete hacking: Police detain suspect in bolo attack on neighbor, 72

Then the drunk son-in-law got into an argument with his wife. It was at this point, that the victim, the drunk father of the wife, intervened to pacify the arguing couple.

But the argument now escalated with the father-in-law defending the wife, who is her daughter.

This enraged the son-in-law, causing him to pick up a broken bottle and allegedly stab the drunk father-in-law, wounding him above the right eye.

READ: Jealousy eyed in fatal hacking of woman in Leyte

The son-in-law was not satisfied with what he did, allegedly grabbed a scythe and hacked the father-in-law, wounding him in the back.

The wounded father-in-law was rushed to the hospital for treatment while the son-in-law surrendered to the police, who informed them about the attack.

As of this posting, the hacking suspect remained detained at the Dalaguete Police Station detention cell as Frustrated Homicide charges are expected to be filed against him today, September 1.

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