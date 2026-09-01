Soco calls for stronger economic, business efforts after SOPA 2026

Vice Governor Glenn Soco comments on Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s second State of the Province Address on August 31, 2026. CDN Digital photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu Vice Governor Glenn Soco called for greater emphasis on economic development in the provincial government’s next steps following Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s second State of the Province Address (SOPA).

Soco said this should include infrastructure, job creation, livelihood opportunities, and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), particularly as Cebu continues rebuilding after last year’s earthquake.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, August 31, Soco said he hoped the administration would further expand its economic efforts, pointing to the need to create more opportunities for Cebuanos.

READ: Governor Pam unveils plans for Cebu in 2nd State of the Province Address

“I hope this administration will also focus on trying to expand its economy. Ultimately, if mag-istorya ta og kalamboan, we are talking about also providing jobs, livelihood, and opportunities sa atong mga igsoon nga Sugbuanon,” Soco said.

(When we talk about development, we are also talking about providing jobs, livelihoods, and opportunities for our fellow Cebuanos.)

Soco cited Finance Secretary Frederick Go’s recent report at the 2026 MCCI Business Summit on investments in Luzon, saying Cebu could pursue similar efforts to strengthen its economy.

Despite differences between the provincial board and executive branch, Soco affirmed the board’s commitment to working with Baricuatro on the administration’s priorities.

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“There may be times that we will disagree, but at the end of the day, the governor has mentioned working together. So, we will continue to work with the governor,” Soco said.

Pam’s second SOPA

In her second SOPA, Baricuatro said her administration spent its first year rebuilding provincial systems through six interconnected priorities toward a “future-ready Cebu.”

On housekeeping, Baricuatro highlighted tighter financial management, transparent procurement, and project monitoring, alongside efforts to improve government services and settle long-standing provincial obligations.

For healthcare, she cited ₱4.8 billion in provincial investments, additional health workers and medicines, and expanded services across the province’s 16 hospitals, including round-the-clock laboratory access.

Baricuatro also highlighted food security and community development initiatives, including assistance for farmers and fisherfolk, market access, smart classrooms, social services, and public transportation programs.

On economic development, Baricuatro said Cebu continued attracting investments and promoting local enterprises despite the earthquake and typhoon that affected the province during her first year.

Among the initiatives she cited were the formulation of the Tourism Development Plan for 2027 to 2036, the Cebu International Investment Summit, and other investor engagements.

“Economic announcements matter only when they become jobs, stronger local businesses, better incomes and real opportunity,” Baricuatro said.

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