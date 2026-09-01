Cebu manufacturing push faces power crunch, says Capitol investment chief

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | September 01,2026 - 11:53 AM

Cebu City skyline and business district. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The push to attract high-value manufacturing now faces a critical infrastructure hurdle as recurring power shortages threaten to constrain new investments.

The provincial government is considering a power barge as an interim way to augment electricity supply.

Paulo Uy, head of the Cebu Provincial Investment and Promotions Office (CPIPO), said Tuesday that the province wants to expand beyond its service-driven economy by rebuilding Cebu’s manufacturing base, this time focusing on higher-value industries such as electric vehicle-related manufacturing and halal-certified food processing.

READ: Cebu urged to reduce reliance on large power plants

But Uy acknowledged that reliable electricity remains crucial to that expansion as the Visayas Grid continues to face tight supply conditions that have triggered recurring yellow and red alerts.

“Manufacturing requires power,” Uy said during a news media forum.

READ: Power plants, firms in Visayas under scrutiny amid successive red alerts

He said the provincial government has been coordinating with industries and the Department of Energy (DOE) over Cebu’s power situation.

He added that Governor Pamela Baricuatro had held several meetings with industry stakeholders and the DOE in recent months.

READ: Visayas grid ends August with another red alert

Uy said the return of generating units that underwent maintenance, including facilities in Toledo and Naga, should help ease the supply shortage.

Still, he warned that Cebu would remain vulnerable to yellow alerts in the coming months, particularly as electricity demand rises during periods of hot weather.

“We will probably always be yellow in the next few months until additional power supply is introduced into the grid,” Uy said.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has repeatedly placed the Visayas Grid under yellow and red alerts in recent months because of unavailable generating units, high demand, and limited electricity imports

A yellow alert means the grid’s operating margin falls below the required contingency reserve, while a red alert means available capacity falls short of the requirements for serving demand and maintaining the grid’s regulating reserve.

Meanwhile, Uy said the province was also looking at a power barge as an intermediate measure because bringing in a new source of electricity requires a longer process.

“Addressing or bringing in another source of supply actually takes time. There’s a long process for that; it’s not overnight,” he said.

“One of the intermediate ways to augment the power requirement that we see right now is actually to bring in the barge, so that it can immediately provide and supply to the grid,” he added.

Uy, however, did not provide details on the proposed barge, including its capacity, location, ownership, or deployment timeline.

The DOE has previously said power barges from private generation companies could help boost capacity amid recurring shortages in the Visayas Grid.

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