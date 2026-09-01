Dolly Parton’s legacy to be honored at 2-day Dollyfest

A portrait of the late Dolly Parton surrounded by flowers and cards in a memorial sits outside her home in Brentwood on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo by George Walker IV/Associated Press

Dolly Parton’s legacy will be celebrated through Dollyfest, a two-day festival that will take place in Nashville and London over two consecutive weekends in 2027.

The estate of the music icon, who died of cancer last week at age 80, announced the festival Monday. Dollyfest was originally planned for January 2026, around Parton’s 80th birthday, with the singer set to perform and serve as host. It will now be held as a tribute to her life and enduring legacy.

“We had the venue booked and we had the announcement ready to go. And then, in August 2025, Dolly had to take a step back after her initial health challenges. A lot of people always say, WWDD (What Would Dolly Do?), and, well, at this moment, Dollyfest is WDWD (What Dolly Would Do!),” organizer Danny Nozell, founder and CEO of CTK Enterprises, said in a statement.

READ: Dolly Parton dead at 80: Tributes pour in—even in divided America

“We are not discouraging people from celebrating Dolly in the ways they choose. However, as far as a traditional memorial goes, that is not something Dolly wanted,” he continued. “So, instead, it feels more appropriate for us to take a beat, let all the tributes that immediately make sense occur naturally, and then, see through this festival-style concept that was truly dreamed up by Dolly.”

There was a private service for Parton on Friday attended only by immediate family, The Associated Press has confirmed. There will not be a public ceremony, per Parton’s wishes.

Parton’s great-niece, Lainey Parton, posted a tribute on Instagram on Saturday, writing in the caption: “This is a really hard post for me to make. I wanted to wait until after my granny was laid to rest yesterday before I tried to put any of this into words. From the time I was little, my granny always had a way of making me feel like I was enough. She never made my dreams feel too big or made me feel like I couldn’t do something. She believed in me before I even knew how to believe in myself.”