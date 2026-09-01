Sotto tells impeachment court: Alias valid only if tied to a real person

Senate President Vicente Sotto lll —INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines – Senator-judge Vicente “Tito” Sotto III reminded the Senate impeachment court on Tuesday that a name may be considered an alias only when it refers to an actual person. Otherwise, he said, it should be treated as fake.

The issue arose as the court in recent weeks examined Vice President Sara Duterte’s alleged misuse of confidential funds, with acknowledgment receipts bearing the signatures of individuals whose names appeared to resemble popular food brands, fruits, Filipino expressions, and even those of local politicians.

The signatories included the likes of Mary Grace Piattos, Andy Lim, Miggy Mango, and Kristine Applegate Estrada.

READ: Padilla invokes Ninoy’s alias in CF debate; Bam says he had no secret funds

“If there is a person behind the alias, then it is an alias. If there is no person behind the name, it is a fictitious name or a fake name,” Sotto said in a manifestation.

Sotto was citing Republic Act No. 6085, which regulates the use of aliases.

READ: Duterte Impeachment Trial: Who is Prosecution Counsel Amando Virgil Ligutan?

“For the public and for us, the general rule that she mentioned is Republic Act No. 6085, regulating the use of aliases, which only allowed in the Philippines [the use of] pseudonyms, solely for literary, cinema, television and other entertainment purposes,” Sotto noted.

It was counsel for the prosecution Mae Divinagracia who brought up the law on aliases, after Senator-judge Robin Padilla sought to justify the use of aliases by noting that even national heroes used them.

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