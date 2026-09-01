Rep. Garcia files bill seeking ban on online gambling ads, promotions

Rep. Karen Hope Garcia of the 3rd District of Cebu. | Contributed photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A Cebu-based legislator is seeking to ban online gambling advertisements and promotions in the country to protect the welfare of Filipino families.

Rep. Karen Hope Garcia of Cebu’s 3rd District authored House Bill No. 10982, or the “Online Gambling Advertising Prohibition Act of 2026,” which seeks to prohibit the advertising, promotion, endorsement, and sponsorship of online gambling.

If enacted into law, violators could face fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million, suspension or revocation of their licenses, and up to three years in prison.

READ: Cebu gambling ad ban faces Pagcor exemption, online enforcement hurdle

“This bill tells the industry it (online gambling) can’t chase our children and our vulnerable families into their own homes to sell them on it,” Garcia said.

“Nobody asked for a casino on their phone, open twenty-four hours a day. It got there through an ad on a livestream, a bonus code passed around on social media, a famous influencer telling our youth that the odds are in their favor,” she added.

READ: Cebu City legal office backs proposed ban vs gambling ads

Earlier, Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero also filed Senate Bill No. 2347, which seeks to curb irresponsible and excessive gambling through a nationwide ban on gambling-related advertisements and sponsorships.

Gambling addiction

In the draft House bill she submitted to the House of Representatives’ Secretariat on August 26, Garcia cited data from the World Health Organization (WHO) linking digital gambling advertising to gambling addiction.

Citing its 2024 fact sheet, the WHO described gambling disorder as a “health-harming addictive behavior” exacerbated by the commercialization and digitalization of the industry.

The WHO said prohibiting gambling advertisements, promotions, and sponsorships is a crucial first step in minimizing the harm gambling can cause to people.

“Every smartphone is now a potential 24-hour casino,” Garcia said.

Garcia said online gambling is a profitable business, citing Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) data showing that revenues from online gaming reached ₱201.12 billion in 2025, surpassing those from land-based casinos for the first time.

The figure accounted for more than half of PAGCOR’s total revenues of ₱396.14 billion in 2025.

“Every peso of that growth came from an ad, a sponsorship, or an influencer post that reached someone’s son, someone’s father, someone’s breadwinner,” she said.

Online gambling

If passed, House Bill No. 10982 will prohibit the marketing and advertising of online gambling across all platforms and media, including television, radio, print, billboards, social media, websites, and mobile applications. It will also ban search-engine and targeted advertising, influencer, creator, and affiliate promotions, email and SMS marketing, as well as sponsorships of sports, concerts, and other events.

The bill will likewise restrict endorsements of online gambling brands by public figures, as well as the use of bonuses, free bets, and referral codes intended to attract players.

The proposed legislation will also cover cross-promotion, meaning advertisements for land-based products that share a brand with an online gambling entity will likewise be prohibited.

Public figures found endorsing online gambling could face fines, disgorgement of payments received, and a three- to five-year ban from making such endorsements.

Meanwhile, social media platforms, media outlets, ad-tech firms, and internet service providers (ISPs) may face fines of P50,000 per day for non-compliance, as well as possible license revocation.

However, the legislation will not affect the legality of regulated gambling. Instead, it will target marketing strategies designed to attract individuals, particularly young people and those experiencing financial difficulties.

Advertising for non-online activities, such as authorized casinos, PCSO lotteries and sweepstakes, horse racing, and licensed cockfighting in cockpits, will remain permitted, provided that such advertisements comply with mandatory responsible gaming advisories, content standards, and other restrictions.

News reporting, academic discussions, and government communications will also be exempt from the ban.

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