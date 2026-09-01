Peso hits new record low of 62.35 per dollar
MANILA, Philippines — With broad strength in the US dollar pressuring the Philippine peso, the local currency opened the shortened trading week at a new record low.
The peso dropped to a low of 62.35 per dollar after it opened at 62.25 per dollar, exceeding the previous record of 62.27 from Aug. 28
READ: Peso weakens further, breaches 62:$1 level
Local markets were closed on Monday due to a public holiday.
On Friday, the Philippine peso fell to a record low, dropping below 62 per dollar for the first time, as rising oil prices and a stronger US dollar outweighed the effects of the central bank’s recent interest-rate hike. /pai
READ: If currency falls to ₱65 per dollar, what happens to Cebu’s economy?
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