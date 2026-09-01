Metro Cebu air quality hits ‘very unhealthy’ levels Tuesday

[CDN FILE PHOTO] A photo taken shows a slight haze hovering over the skyline of Cebu City.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu’s air quality reached “very unhealthy” levels for fine particulate matter on Tuesday morning, September 1.

The Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) has advised residents to limit prolonged outdoor activities and wear masks in hazy areas.

The reading places renewed attention on health risks posed by elevated fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and affect people with existing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.

Cebu air quality back to ‘good,’ acid rain threat remains — DENR-7

EMB-7 Air Quality Specialist Engineer Arthur Niño Calupig is expected to provide more details on the Metro Cebu readings at 1 p.m. today, including the possible factors behind the deterioration in air quality.

The bureau has yet to establish whether the elevated particulate levels directly relate to the haze from forest fires in Indonesia that has reached parts of the Philippines.

READ: DOH warns of heart, lung risks from hazardous smoke, haze

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) urged the public to take precautions. The agency said exposure to haze might cause difficulty in breathing, coughing, chest pain, and eye irritation. It may also aggravate existing lung conditions such as asthma.

Children, older adults and people with existing lung and heart conditions face greater risks and should take extra precautions while haze conditions persist, the health agency said.

This is a developing story.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP