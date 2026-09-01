MPBL: Cebu Greats stun Abra Weavers, snap 19-game win streak

Cebu Greats’ Kent Ariar and Mark Meneses celebrate after beating Abra. | MPBL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Greats saved their best for the stretch run, knocking down clutch shots and calmly converting from the free-throw line to stun defending champion Abra Solid North Weavers, 74-70, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2026 Season at the Ynares Center Montalban on Monday night.

Kint Ariar delivered the biggest blows in the final minute, hitting a jumper and sinking two free throws in the last 42 seconds as Cebu handed Abra its first loss after 19 consecutive victories.

Ron Dennison also came through in the clutch, making two free throws with 20.3 seconds remaining to preserve Cebu’s lead after Abra’s Alfred Ryan Batino answered with two charities of his own with 12.3 seconds left.

READ: Meneses’ heroics lift Cebu past Mindoro in Bulacan thriller

But the Greats’ stunning victory was anchored by the dominant all-around performance of Mark Meneses, who powered Cebu against an Abra squad that had entered the game as the hottest team in the league.

Meneses erupted for 26 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes, 29 seconds to earn SportsPlus Best Player honors.

READ: Cebu Greats welcome Tampus, Adlawan, Quiñahan back to MPBL roster

Dhon Reverente added 16 points and four rebounds, while Ariar finished with eight points and two rebounds for Cebu.

Dave Ildefonso led the defending champions with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while DJ Fenner added 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. John Uduba chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

Abra appeared to have the upper hand at halftime, taking a 38-34 lead behind Ildefonso’s 12 points and Uduba’s six. Meneses kept Cebu within striking distance, however, scoring 16 points in the opening half.

The Greats then turned the game into a tense battle in the closing minutes before making the crucial plays down the stretch.

Ariar’s jumper and two free throws in the final 42 seconds gave Cebu the cushion it needed, while Dennison’s pair of charities with 20.3 seconds left helped seal the upset.

The victory improved Cebu’s record to 19-5 and kept the Cebu Greats in fourth place in the South Division.

Abra remained atop the North Division at 21-2 despite the loss, but its remarkable 19-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of Cebu.

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