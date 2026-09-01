After Nepal disaster, Cebu City watches Lusaran River, flood-prone areas

[CDN FILE PHOTO] As of November 18, 2025, Barangay Lusaran remains devastated after Typhoon Tino, with homes swept away by flash floods and landslides, leaving about hundred families homeless.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the deadly flash floods in Nepal, disaster officials here are keeping a close watch on the Lusaran River and other flood-prone areas.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said on Tuesday that authorities continue to remind communities living near waterways to move to safer areas, particularly when heavy rainfall threatens to swell rivers.

Lusaran River shows risk

Tumulak identified the Lusaran River as a key area of concern.

He said the risk becomes particularly serious during heavy downpours, citing the flooding that struck Cebu City during Typhoon Tino in November 2025.

“Kining Lusaran [River] mao ni delikado, kay same atong nahitabo sa [bagyong] Tino nga heavy downpour nga nag flash flood gyud sila didto,” he said.

(The Lusaran River is particularly dangerous because it could mirror what happened during Tropical Storm Tino, where heavy rainfall triggered severe flash floods in the area.)

READ: Cebu gears up for rainy season, water impounding facilities, dams eyed

Tumulak said the situation along the river has since changed, with residents reportedly leaving riverbanks after experiencing the devastation caused by the storm.

“Ang Lusaran, katong pagkatapusan sa Tino, nahawan na man gyud tong sapa. Wala na gyud nagpuyo kay na-trauma na gyod ang mga tawo,” he said. (In Lusaran, by the end of Tino, the river channel had already cleared. No one was living there anymore because the people had been traumatized by what happened.)

Still, Tumulak said the CCDRRMC would continue monitoring the area, with a possible inspection planned this week.

READ: Lusaran, Cebu City still struggling, families seek rebuilding, school aid

Clearing efforts

Meanwhile, the disaster head said the city continues its information campaign and clearing efforts involving the legally required 3-meter easement along waterways.

“Ongoing na atong information dissemination sa clearing sa 3-meter easement,” he said. (Our information dissemination on the clearing of the 3-meter easement is ongoing.)

READ: Cebu City sets P6.5M for flood boats, rescue cameras, lifting bags

Tumulak said the city has also begun compiling a list of families who could need relocation as authorities clear areas along waterways. The city plans to relocate affected families to safer locations rather than leave them exposed to flooding along rivers and waterways.

The concern over Lusaran comes from its experience with Tino, which brought extreme rainfall to Cebu City on November 3 to 4, 2025.

Tino dumped 183 millimeters of rain on Cebu City within 24 hours, exceeding the city’s normal November rainfall average of 131 millimeters.

The resulting overflow of the Lusaran River triggered powerful flash floods in Barangay Lusaran and nearby communities.

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