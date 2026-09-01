Davao to host full-distance IRONMAN race in 2027

One of the highlights from this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 race in Davao. | IRONMAN 70.3 Davao Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI) and the IRONMAN Group Philippines have officially unveiled the second full-distance IRONMAN race in the country, with Davao City set to host the inaugural IRONMAN Davao on June 13, 2027.

SEI General Manager and IRONMAN Group Philippines head announced the new race earlier this week through a Facebook post.

Galura also told CDN Digital that the full-distance IRONMAN race in Davao is currently scheduled only for 2027, although organizers are already looking at the possibility of holding the event there on a long-term basis.

READ: IRONMAN LAPU-LAPU: Schoeman defends title; Van Coevorden wins women’s race

The move could signal the end of the full-distance IRONMAN race in Subic Bay, Zambales, although Galura declined to provide further details.

IRONMAN Davao will mark the first time the full-distance IRONMAN race will be held outside Subic Bay since 2018.

READ: Tough waters, strong winds fail to stop IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

The full IRONMAN distance covers 226 kilometers, consisting of a 3.8-kilometer swim, 180-kilometer bike ride and 42.2-kilometer run. The event is expected to attract around 1,000 triathletes, similar to the shorter but equally demanding IRONMAN 70.3 Davao.

The inaugural IRONMAN Philippines in Subic drew more than 1,200 triathletes.

Still, those numbers pale in comparison with the annual participation in the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu, which consistently attracts more than 1,400 triathletes.

In the most recent edition on Aug. 9, 1,412 triathletes from 48 countries took part in the race. Around 10 percent failed to finish after strong currents and big waves caused by the southwest monsoon, or habagat, forced organizers to shorten the age-group swim course from 1.9 kilometers to 1 kilometer.

Despite the challenging conditions, the race was successfully completed, with 2024 champion Henri Schoeman of South Africa winning the men’s professional division and Australia’s Natalie Van Coevorden topping the women’s pro field.

SEI and the IRONMAN Group Philippines have also unveiled a new IRONMAN 70.3 race in Laoag, which will debut in 2027.

The addition of Laoag expands the country’s IRONMAN 70.3 calendar to five destinations: Lapu-Lapu, Davao, Puerto Princesa, Subic and Laoag.

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