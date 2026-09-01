Forest fires in Indonesia bring haze to Metro Cebu

Engr. Arthur Niño Calupig of the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas explains the factors causing the ongoing haze in Metro Cebu on September 1, 2026. | CDN Digital photo / Airam Limatog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The haze blanketing parts of Metro Cebu is linked to forest fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as winds carry smoke and fine particles across borders and into the Philippines.

The Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) confirmed Tuesday, September 1, that the region is experiencing transboundary pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at its Talisay City monitoring station reaching “very unhealthy” levels.

The bureau recorded an AQI of 172 as of 12 noon, higher than the 152 recorded at 6 a.m., indicating that fine particulate matter in the air had increased during the day.

READ: Mask up: How to protect yourself as Cebu’s air turns ‘very unhealthy’

Haze carried by habagat

EMB-7 air quality monitoring specialist Engr. Arthur Niño Calupig said pollutants from Indonesia can travel to the Philippines because of the prevailing southwest monsoon, or habagat.

“Since these pollutants came from another country, they are considered transboundary pollutants,” Calupig said, explaining that pollutants can move from one place to another through the atmosphere.

READ: DOH: Haze may trigger irritation, worsen respiratory illnesses

The pollutants include gaseous substances and particulate matter, with the bureau particularly monitoring PM2.5, or very fine particles that can remain suspended in the air.

Calupig said the monitoring station in Talisay City is the bureau’s only real-time station in the area, but its readings do not mean that Talisay alone is affected.

READ: Hospitals in Cebu on heightened alert for health effects tied to haze

He said the prevailing wind direction indicates that the haze could affect parts of Metro Cebu, while trajectory projections show that pollutants could move toward Camotes Island and parts of Eastern Visayas.

The haze is also different from the ashfall experienced during Kanlaon Volcano’s activity, as the current pollution involves finer particles that can remain suspended in the air longer.

No clear end in sight

Calupig said there is no definite timeline for when the haze will clear because its duration depends largely on conditions in Indonesia and the weather over the Philippines.

“As long as the activity continues there, and considering that the predominant winds are habagat, we will continue to be affected,” he said.

The haze could therefore persist while the forest fires remain active and the southwest monsoon continues to carry pollutants toward Cebu.

Rain could help improve air quality by removing suspended particles from the atmosphere, but pollution levels could rise again if the fires continue and favorable wind conditions persist.

Temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, and terrain can also affect how pollutants disperse, according to Calupig.

He added that high temperatures can make pollutants more reactive and increase their dispersion, while cooler conditions at night can cause pollutants to accumulate near the ground.

Monitoring continues

The EMB-7 recorded an AQI of 117 on Monday, which was classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” before the reading increased to 152 at 6 a.m. Tuesday and 172 by noon.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is classified as “very unhealthy,” while readings above 100 are already considered unsafe for at least some members of the public.

Calupig said there is no single AQI level that automatically triggers class suspensions, as local governments ultimately decide whether to suspend classes based on conditions in their respective areas.

The EMB-7 is continuing to monitor PM2.5 levels and plans to provide early-morning data to help local governments and other agencies assess conditions before classes begin.

The bureau is also coordinating with the Office of Civil Defense, Department of Education, Department of Health, and other concerned agencies on appropriate measures to protect the public.

For now, the EMB-7 has advised the public, particularly children, older adults, and people with respiratory conditions, to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and wear N95 or KN95 masks when going outside.

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