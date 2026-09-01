Guard arrested for allegedly molesting female student in Kalubihan
Cebu City, Philippines — Police arrested a 48-year-old security guard on Tuesday morning, September 1, over an alleged act of lasciviousness committed against a 19-year-old female student inside a commercial complex in Barangay Kalubihan.
The suspect was identified as alias “Joe,” a security guard and a resident of Barangay Tingub, Mandaue City. He was taken into custody by personnel from Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Carbon Police Station 5 following a hot-pursuit operation.
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According to police reports, the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, August 31, along Sanciangko Street.
The 19-year-old victim, alias “Anna,” who was accompanied by her boardmate, sought assistance from Police Station 5 at approximately 7:30 a.m. the following morning to report the incident.
Upon receiving the complaint, officers dispatched a team to the location to conduct an initial investigation, leading to the direct identification and apprehension of the suspect, who was on duty as a security guard at the establishment.
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Police Master Sergeant Genevieve T. Garche, the designated investigator-on-case, confirmed that the suspect was processed immediately following his arrest.
The suspect remains detained at the Police Station 5 holding facility while police authorities prepare a formal charges with the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.
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