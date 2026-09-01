AMLC gets court order to freeze lawmaker’s assets
MANILA, Philippines — The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) revealed it has secured a court order to freeze of a certain lawmaker’s assets linked to government contracts for projects worth billions of pesos, as authorities boost efforts to trace money tied to illicit activities.
READ: AMLC freezes P25-B in flood projects
Consistent with its practice in previous cases, the AMLC has not identified the lawmaker or provided details on ownership of the frozen assets, consistent with its practice in previous cases. —IAN NICOLAS P. CIGARAL
READ: AMLC freezes almost ₱12B linked to flood control graft
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