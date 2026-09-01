Sara Duterte trial: Who is prosecution lawyer Reynaldo Robles?

Atty. Reynaldo Robles during one of the impeachment proceedings of Vice President Sara Duterte in the Senate. FILE PHOTO / Screengrabbed from Senate of the Philippines / YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — Reynaldo Robles is one of the private lawyers helping the House prosecution panel in Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial.

Robles is a veteran litigation lawyer with experience handling civil, criminal, labor, and commercial cases at all levels of the Philippine judiciary. He will lead the examination of the prosecution’s witness for the 20th day of the impeachment trial.

He is the founding and managing partner of the Law Firm of Chan Robles & Associates, where he served since 1993.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Management, major in Economics, from the University of the Philippines in 1986, where he was President and Dean’s lister.

He later earned his Bachelor of Laws degree from Far Eastern University in 1990, graduating cum laude and as class valedictorian. He also placed 10th in the 1990 Philippine Bar Examinations.

READ: Sara Duterte impeachment trial Day 20: AFP official to testify on DepEd funds

Moreover, Robles is also president and chief executive officer of ChanRobles LawNet Inc. and Chan Robles Professional Review, Inc., and serves as trustee and legal counsel of Blas F. Ople Policy Center & Training Institute, Inc.

He has also served as legal counsel and legislative consultant to national and local government officials and legislators.

Robles has chaired technical working groups that assisted the Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulations, and the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security in drafting committee reports and versions of more than 50 bills.

Robles likewise previously served as a professor of law at the Far Eastern University Institute of Law, teaching criminal, administrative and election law, and special proceedings. /jpv

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