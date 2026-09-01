EASL to kick off 2026–27 season with double-header in Cebu

One of Abra’s top players, Shaun Ildefonso, in action in one of their MPBL games | MPBL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The East Asia Super League (EASL) will open its 2026–27 season in Cebu with a marquee double-header on October 3 at the brand-new SM Seaside Arena Cebu, marking the venue’s first professional basketball games.

The opening day will feature two cross-border matchups, with Macau Hou Chon making its EASL debut against the Taipei Fubon Braves in the first game, followed by reigning Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) champion Abra Solid North Weavers taking on Hong Kong Eastern in the main game.

Abra Weavers in EASL

The Abra Weavers will make history as the first MPBL club to compete in the EASL after earning its place in the regional competition through its championship run.

Abra, which currently holds the MPBL’s top seed, will carry the Philippines’ hopes against Hong Kong Eastern, one of the league’s established clubs.

Hong Kong Eastern and Taipei Fubon Braves both finished the previous EASL season with 2–4 records in Group A and failed to advance to the next round.

READ: Abra Weavers to represent MPBL in 2026–2027 EASL season

“This season represents another significant step forward for EASL,” EASL CEO Henry Kerins said.

“Our next level vision is about raising the standard in every aspect of our league, from the quality of competition and fan experience to our storytelling and production. Launching the season in Cebu with four outstanding clubs, in a brand-new arena, is the perfect way to begin our biggest and most exciting season yet.”

The opening day will also be a milestone for the MPBL and the Abra Weavers, who become the first club from the Philippine league to qualify for the EASL.

MPBL founder welcomes opportunity

MPBL founder and eight-division boxing world champion Manny Pacquiao welcomed the opportunity for Abra to open the EASL season in front of Filipino fans.

“The Abra Weavers have earned this opportunity through their championship season, and I couldn’t think of a better way to introduce them to Asia than by opening the EASL season in front of Filipino basketball fans,” Pacquiao said in an earlier statement.

“This is another proud milestone for the MPBL and Philippine basketball, and we’re excited to see Abra represent our league on the regional stage,” he added.

Last season, the Philippines was represented by the Meralco Bolts who played one of their games at the Cebu Coliseum against the Macau Black Bears. In 2024, the EASL also held its championship game in Cebu, particularly at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

READ: Pacquiao: Don’t even think of game-fixing

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