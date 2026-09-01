Cebu Fighting Championships mark return of ‘Father of Cebu MMA’

The promoters and featured fighters of the Cebu Fighting Championships (CFC) Return of the Warriors pose for a group photo during a press conference. | CDN Digital Photo/Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Fighting Championships (CFC) return to the local fight scene on Saturday, Sept. 5, with the comeback of one of the pioneers who helped build Cebu’s mixed martial arts community.

Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr., one of Cebu’s pioneering MMA promoters, will stage the Cebu Fighting Championships: The Return of the Warriors at the Barangay Day-as gymnasium in Cebu City.

The fight card will feature 15 bouts, including 10 MMA matches, along with kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts.

READ MORE: Cebu Fighting Championships officially set for September 5

Caniga, who is also a barangay councilor of Day-as, led a press conference on Tuesday, September 1, with Barangay Captain Freddie Esmas to promote the event.

Mixed martial arts in Cebu

For Caniga, however, Saturday’s fight card is more than just another MMA event. It marks his return to promoting fights after focusing on politics since 2018.

Caniga was among the promoters who helped establish Cebu as a hotbed for MMA in the early 2000s through promotions such as Ground and Pound MMA, Cebu Extreme Fight League, and Yaw-Yan Fighting Championships.

“Ni focus ko ug politics pag 2018 mao tong wala nako naka-promote pa ug MMA events diri sa Cebu. Nag-sugod gyud ko ug promote ug MMA diri sa Cebu way back 2003 pa,” Caniga said.

(I focused on politics in 2018 and that’s why I took a break from promoting MMA events in Cebu. But I began promoting MMA in Cebu way back in 2003.)

New, skillful fighters

“Every year, naa gyud mi event, professional or amateur, sa Cebu Coliseum. Karon, na-enganyo ko ug balik kay daghan mga fighters bag-o karon nga mga maayo. Sayang kaayo dili nato mahatagan ug opportunity.”

(Every year, we had an event, whether professional or amateur, at the Cebu Coliseum. I’ve now been convinced to return because there are so many new and skillful fighters. It would be a shame if they didn’t get any opportunity.)

Headlining the card is a kickboxing showdown between Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu veteran Renan “Limbas” Noblefranca and Jhan Villegas of South Bag Boxing Gym in Dumaguete City.

Cebu Fighting Championships

The main event in the MMA semi-pro division will pit Dumaguete’s Owen Fabular against Jance Clarc Dion Barbaso of Cagayan de Oro. Zen Pacible of Mandaue City will face Trister Yasay of Cagayan de Oro in the co-main event.

In the amateur MMA division, Alex Mabaquiao Jr. of Talisay City will take on Bohol’s Div Boja.

The rest of the card will feature a mix of amateur and semi-pro MMA bouts.

Caniga said he is once again putting up his own money to stage the event, just as he did during the early years of Cebu’s MMA scene.

Stellar records of MMA fighters

“Personal ni nako nga kwarta akong gigamit. Ni-grow ang MMA sa Cebu atong time nato sa paningkamot nako,” he said. (I am using personal funds. MMA grew in Cebu before because of my hard work.)

“Karon daghan na mga quality MMA fighters, mga umaabot nga champions. Naa na naka-sulod sa ONE Championship, naa pud mga gold medalists sa national championships.”

(Now we have many quality MMA fighters, future champions. Some have made it to ONE Championship, and some have won gold medals in national championships.)

Coaching duties in Cebu City

Although he stopped promoting MMA events for nearly a decade, Caniga remained active in martial arts as head coach of the Cebu City Niños’ Muay Thai and kickboxing team, which competes in the Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games.

“Wala na ko ni-promote kay dako kaayo ug gasto, pero wala ko nibiya sa field sa martial arts kay naa ta sa Cebu City Sports Commission as the head coach sa Muay Thai ug kickboxing,” he said.

(I stopped promoting because it involved huge expenses. But I never left the field of martials arts because I serve in the Cebu City Sports Commission as the head coach for Muay Thai and kickboxing.)

Caniga hopes the return of CFC will pave the way for more fight cards in Cebu and provide local fighters with opportunities to develop their careers.

“Paningkamotan nato ug ma-successful ang atong promotion, mahatagan ug premyo tanan fighters ug maka-uli ug tarong, ug plano sa atong next event,” he said.

(We will work hard for the promotion to succeed and to give prizes to all the fighters, so they can head home comfortably and we can plan for our next event.)

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