Cebu City OKs revised fees, charges for government services

Cebu City Hall | Stock Photo/ Wikimedia Commons

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has approved a revised schedule of fees and charges for government services.

It adjusted rates for permits, certifications, medical care, diagnostic procedures, and other services after a rate-by-rate review of the city’s existing charges.

The Sangguniang Panglungsod approved the ordinance further amending Section 67 of City Tax Ordinance No. CXLI, or the Omnibus Tax Ordinance of the City of Cebu, by adopting the “Schedule of Miscellaneous Fees and Charges (CY 2026).”

The revised schedule does not impose across-the-board increases.

Revised fees in Cebu City

Below are some of the fees affected by the revised schedule. The list is not exhaustive, with the ordinance covering a broader range of government services.

Several commonly issued certifications will cost less under the new rates, while some medical and diagnostic services will also see reduced charges.

At the same time, the ordinance introduces charges for some services that previously had no listed fee and increases the rates for certain procedures and certifications.

The ordinance cites rising operational costs, medical supplies, utilities, equipment maintenance, manpower expenses, and inflation as reasons for revisiting the rates.

It also states that the city government and the City Treasurer’s Office conducted a comprehensive review of the existing charges and prepared the proposed 2026 rates to standardize fees across service categories.

Under the revised schedule, the fee for a medical certificate drops from P100 to P50, while a certificate of confinement also falls from P100 to P50.

A live birth certificate will likewise cost P50, down from P100, while a certified true copy drops from P100 to P50.

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The fee for retyping a birth or death certificate decreases from P200 to P100.

A medico-legal certificate will cost P100, down from P150, while an affidavit authorizing the use of the father’s surname drops from P150 to P100.

The fee for an affidavit of late registration also falls from P150 to P100.

However, not all certification rates decrease.

A death certificate will rise from P100 to P150. The revised schedule also introduces a P100 fee each for employment and travel certifications, which previously had no listed rate in the ordinance.

The fee for a pre-marriage counseling certificate remains at P150, while body parts certification remains at P100.

The revised schedule also removes the listed P100 fee for a fetal death certificate.

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CT scan rates also change

The revised schedule covers a wide range of imaging services, including CT scans, with rates changing depending on the body part examined and whether contrast material gets used.

For a brain CT scan, the plain procedure drops from P5,235 to P5,000, while the rate with contrast falls from P10,003 to P9,072.

A plain paranasal CT scan decreases from P8,652 to P5,400, while an orbital scan drops from P8,039.50 to P7,900.

A plain chest CT scan falls from P8,395 to P8,150, while a plain upper-abdomen scan decreases more substantially, from P11,602 to P8,200.

Several combined scans also carry lower plain-scan rates. A plain chest-and-whole-abdomen CT scan, for instance, drops from P22,495 to P13,200.

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A plain chest-and-neck scan decreases from P16,092 to P10,400, while a plain chest-and-upper-abdomen scan falls from P12,314 to P10,800.

Furthermore, the schedule introduces rates for procedures that previously had no listed charge.

These include a mandible CT scan at P5,800 plain and P9,800 with contrast, an angiogram-chest scan at P17,825 with contrast, and a CTA carotid scan at P8,000 plain and P15,000 with contrast.

The ordinance said the revised rates aim to recover the costs of delivering pubic services while keeping the charges “reasonable” and “non-confiscatory.”

The city also said the revised fees remain subject to applicable exemptions, charity classifications and PhilHealth-related rules.

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