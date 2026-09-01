Mandaue City asks LTFRB to act on jeepneys impounded over cloned plates

Compare the plates in these two vehicles photographed by Mandaue City authorities. | CDN File Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue City (TEAM) has forwarded its report to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) concerning three jeepney units impounded for allegedly using cloned or duplicate license plates.

TEAM head Hyll Retuya said that the three units, which were impounded last month, remain at the TEAM impounding area while the agency awaits further action from the LTFRB.

Retuya said that the LTFRB confirmed that the records associated with the three units had expired. The vehicle documents the operators had submitted were verified.

READ ALSO: LTO extends validity of licenses, vehicle registrations anew

He said that TEAM is awaiting further guidance, including confirming the legal status and properly disposing of the units.

Road rules in Mandaue City

“Upon verification, ang tulo expired gyud (registration). It means nga puros colorum, dako-dako gyud ang silot sa LTFRB,” said Retuya. (We verified that the registrations for all three had expired. So these were illegal and the penalty from LTFRB will be considerable.)

TEAM intensified its operations in August against vehicles using cloned or duplicate plates. It had received reports from jeepney operators about vehicles allegedly operating with the same plate numbers despite being different units.

The drivers apprehended during the operation were issued Temporary Operator’s Permits (TOPs) by TEAM.

Retuya said that the agency has yet to determine which of the units were the original vehicles and which were using duplicate plates.

Duplicate license plates

He also added there are still other vehicles in Mandaue that may be operating with cloned or duplicate plates. However, TEAM has received reports that some of these vehicles have been kept off the roads following the agency’s intensified monitoring.

TEAM continues to conduct random enforcement operations against public utility vehicles (PUVs).

Retuya said that TEAM personnel have been monitoring plate numbers and keeping copies of photographs and other information about vehicles in duplicate-plate cases.

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