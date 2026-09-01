Duterte defense urges ICC to order prosecutors to refile charges

Former President Rodrigo Duterte (Photo from ICC)

MANILA, Philippines — The defense team of former President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) Trial Chamber III to order prosecutors to “refile” the charges against him.

The prosecution violated the former president’s “right to be informed in detail of the nature, cause and content of the charges,” according to the defense panel.

Based on a copy of the motion dated Aug. 31, 2026, signed by lead defense counsel Peter Haynes, the defense pointed out how the framing of the charges against Duterte departed from previous cases before the ICC.

READ: Duterte ICC case: Nearly 7,000 evidence items disclosed ahead of trial

According to the defense, instead of containing a “clear set of settled facts and circumstances supporting separate counts,” the document containing the charges (DCC) was framed around “illustrative non-exhaustive incidents, grouped under topical headings.”

“For the reasons set out herein, the Defence submits that the charges, as currently framed, violate the accused’s right to be informed in detail of the nature, cause and content of the charges against him under Article 67(1)(a) of the Statute,” the motion read.

“The only effective remedy would be for the Prosecution to be ordered to re-file a set of charges that properly informs the accused of the case he needs to meet, pursuant to Article 61(9) of the Statute,” it added.

READ: Rodrigo Duterte defense team seeks trial delay of up to 19 months

Duterte is facing three counts of crimes against humanity due to his administration’s war against illegal drugs.

The campaign reportedly killed at least 6,000 people based on government records, and over 30,000 based on some human rights groups’ reports.

The victims allegedly include children as young as 3-years-old. /apl

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