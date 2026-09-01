Piston seeks answers on fuel aid for Cebu drivers

Members of Piston Cebu and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 Regional Director Shalaine Lucero meet on September 1, 2026, to discuss the group’s concerns on fuel aid distribution. CDN Digital Photo | Airam Limatog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With some of its members still waiting for government fuel assistance, transport group Piston Cebu brought its concerns directly to the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) on Tuesday, September 1.

Piston members met with DSWD-7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero after staging protests earlier in the day over rising fuel prices and concerns about the distribution of aid to public utility drivers.

Piston Cebu chairperson Greg Perez said that the group wanted to understand why some drivers had received the assistance while others, including many Piston members, had yet to receive it.

READ ALSO: Diesel, gasoline prices set for rollback starting September 1

“Kung moingon ko nga 500 ka miyembro ang Piston, wala ra gani kaabot og usa ka gatos ang nakadawat (If I say Piston has 500 members, fewer than 100 have received it),” Perez said in an interview.

Cebu drivers’ cash aid

Director Lucero said that DSWD-7 followed the proper process in distributing the Cash Relief Assistance (CRA). They used a list of regional beneficiaries forwarded by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7).

Earlier this year, DSWD-7 provided ₱5,000 in cash aid to qualified public utility jeepney and transport drivers in Central Visayas to help ease the burden of rising fuel prices.

Initial payouts for 4,848 beneficiaries in Cebu and Bohol began in mid-May, followed by extended payout schedules for other transport sectors through June.

During the consultation, Lucero said that 4,528 of the 4,848 beneficiaries had received their payouts, while 320 remained unpaid. That’s about 93% who have received the fuel aid.

DSWD to check fuel aid list

She explained that some beneficiaries may have missed their payout schedules, had duplicate names or incomplete documents, were ineligible, or were no longer based in the region.

To address the concern, Lucero said that DSWD-7 will check whether the drivers raised by Piston had been included in the official beneficiary list and among those still awaiting payment.

If qualified drivers are not on the list, she said that DSWD-7 will ask LTFRB-7 to account for their exclusion.

Lucero also said she had coordinated with LTFRB-7 Regional Director Abosamen Matuan, who said the list forwarded to DSWD-7 came from the agency’s database.

Cebu drivers protest over fuel costs

The consultation came after Piston staged a separate protest earlier Tuesday outside a gas station in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, focusing on fuel prices and other concerns affecting public utility drivers.

The group called for the removal of value-added tax (VAT) and excise tax on fuel, the repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law, and higher transport fares alongside wage increases for workers.

Piston also called for a more inclusive process in the distribution of fuel subsidies.

The protest coincided with Tuesday’s fuel price rollbacks following two consecutive weeks of increases. But Piston said the reduction did little to ease the broader burden of fuel costs on drivers and commuters.

Drivers’ daily earnings

Perez, who previously drove a jeepney and now drives a UV Express vehicle, described how rising fuel costs have reduced what drivers take home after a day’s work.

He said that drivers may earn around ₱3,000 to ₱3,500 a day before expenses, but about ₱2,000 of that could go to fuel.

Drivers under a boundary system may also have to pay around ₱1,000, leaving even less of their earnings to take home.

“Mahurot siya tungod nagdako ang [presyo sa] tubil, nagkadako ang mapunta sa lana,” Perez said. “Gamay na lang mabilin sa ma take-home sa driver. Mao na ang sistema karon.”

(It gets used up because the cost of fuel has increased, and more goes to fuel. Only a small amount is left for the driver to take home. That is the situation now.)

Perez said that jeepney drivers face similar pressures, with traffic and fewer passengers affecting their income while fuel remains a major operating expense.

Piston Cebu said its proposed measures would provide more relief to drivers and commuters amid continued pressure from fuel and other operating costs.

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