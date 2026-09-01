UCLM Baby Webmasters open Cesafi Season 26 with 42-point rout

UCLM Baby Webmasters players and coaching staff pose for a group photo. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Baby Webmasters made an early statement in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 high school basketball tournament, crushing newcomer Paref Springdale School, 96-54, Tuesday at the Cebu Coliseum.

UCLM, one of the top teams in last season’s standings, dominated the paint from start to finish, forcing the Titans to rely heavily on outside shooting.

Towering big man Alex Teron led the Baby Webmasters with 16 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal to earn Player of the Game honors.

Klent Ovillo added 13 points, seven rebounds, one assist and a steal, while Kenz Dome Reboldad contributed 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Franzis Jheiy Medrano chipped in 11 points for UCLM.

The victory also marked a winning debut for new UCLM coach Regie Licanda, who previously coached the UC Main Baby Webmasters last season.

Paref Springdale’s Riche Sarmiento II led all scorers with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jansseen Barquilla and Anton Gratones finished with nine points apiece.

UCLM’s dominance was most evident inside, where it outscored Paref Springdale, 68-14. The Baby Webmasters’ bench also made a huge contribution, producing 62 points compared with just 11 from the Titans.

UCLM led by as many as 51 points and finished the game shooting 39-of-73 from the field, good for 53 percent.

The Baby Webmasters also clamped down defensively, limiting Paref Springdale to just 16-of-72 shooting, with the Titans relying heavily on three-point attempts.

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