Cebu lawmaker calls for stronger info drive on benefits of child vaccination

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Senior Copy Editior - CDN Digital | September 02,2026 - 07:25 AM

Rep. Girlie Veloso of the Malasakit at Bayanihan Partylist. | Contributed photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – “It is not enough for the government to say that vaccines are free.”

Rep. Girlie Veloso of the Malasakit at Bayanihan Partylist said the government must also address concerns and misinformation about the possible adverse effects of vaccines on children.

She also called for stronger, community-based public education efforts involving doctors, nurses, midwives, barangay health workers, schools, local governments, professional organizations, parents, community and faith leaders, civil society groups, and responsible media practitioners.

READ: Mandaue health officials urge parents to trust vaccine experts

Veloso made the remarks in a privilege speech delivered during the regular session of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, September 1.

Hostility

Earlier, an official of the Department of Health in Central Visayas reported that barangay health workers helping implement Cebu’s measles-rubella vaccination campaign had faced hostility from some parents, including threats involving bladed weapons.

READ: BHWs face threats as vaccine fears slow Cebu measles-rubella drive

Dr. Faith Curaraton cited one reported incident in which a health worker nearly got bitten by a dog, as concerns and fears over vaccines continue to hamper efforts to reach eligible children.

Local officials are also investigating the death of a child in Dumanjug town after she reportedly received a measles-rubella (MR) vaccine.

READ: Over 490K children in CV still unvaccinated against measles, rubella

In her speech, Veloso said reports of adverse events following vaccination should be investigated promptly, scientifically, and transparently.

“Trust cannot be demanded. Trust must be earned,” the Cebuana legislator said.

READ: Mandaue measles-rubella vaccination drive hits record low at 37 percent

Quoting the national schedule in 2025, Veloso said only 62.4 percent of Filipino children aged 12 to 23 months were fully vaccinated or nearly four in every ten did not have complete protection.

“When vaccination rates go down, diseases that we thought we had already controlled can come back,” Veloso said.

Provided for free

Veloso said childhood vaccines were already available free of charge at government hospitals and health centers, as provided for under Republic Act No. 10152.

However, their availability alone does not guarantee that children will receive and complete their recommended vaccinations.

READ: Vaccine misinformation hampers measles-rubella drive in Central Visayas

To achieve this, the government must focus on three key areas: trust, access, and follow-through.

She said parents’ concerns should not be attacked or dismissed, especially as misinformation spreads rapidly through social media.

“Government’s responsibility is not simply to tell parents, ‘Magpabakuna kayo.’ Our responsibility is to explain. To listen. To answer their questions. And most importantly, to earn their trust,” she said.

Veloso said government must address practical barriers that prevent willing parents from having their children vaccinated.

“A free vaccine is useless to a child who cannot reach it,” she said.

Beyond statistics

The lawmaker urged government to bring vaccination services closer to the barangays and puroks, while they provide adequate transportation and cold-chain capacity for geographically isolated communities and islands, and adopt more flexible schedules for working parents.

“Government must meet people where they are,” she said.

Veloso said that the measure of a successful vaccination campaign would go beyond measuring vaccination statistics.

“Behind every vaccination statistic is a child. Behind every child is a mother, a father, and a family hoping to see that the child grows up healthy,” she said.

“For many terrible diseases, humanity is still praying for a vaccine. But for many diseases that threaten our children, the vaccines already exist. They are available. They are proven tools of prevention. And many are already provided free by government,” she added.

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