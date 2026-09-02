Capitol: EATOF forum to boost Cebu’s regional connectivity

The Cebu Provincial Tourism Office welcomes delegates for the 19th East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF) General Assembly in Lapu-Lapu City. Photo courtesy of Capitol PIO/FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu is looking to strengthen its ties with other East Asian regions and create new tourism opportunities as it hosts the 19th East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF) General Assembly.

The three-day assembly, set for September 2 to 4, will bring representatives from 10 member provinces and regions to Cebu for official meetings, bilateral discussions, cultural activities, and a technical tour.

Vice Governor Glenn Soco said the forum would provide Cebu with an opportunity to build partnerships and linkages with other regions, noting the province’s international airport and seaport could accommodate more visitors.

“It is a venue worth exploring because we need to link with the regional provinces and regional economies,” Soco told reporters.

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Soco noted how Cebu has been a founding member of EATOF since the forum was established in 2000, making the assembly an opportunity to further strengthen its ties with fellow member regions.

What happens during EATOF?

The three-day event will be held at the Mactan Expo in Lapu-Lapu City and the Cebu Provincial Capitol, with activities centered on tourism, connectivity, sports, and regional exchanges.

Provincial tourism head Rowena Montecillo said among the key activities would be official meetings and bilateral discussions among governors and tourism leaders.

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These meetings will cover initiatives and proposals from previous standing committee meetings, which delegates will review, discuss, and approve.

“The interests are in tourism, connectivity, sports and other exchanges through partnerships,” Montecillo said.

Montecillo said Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s interest would lay in connectivity and collaboration, with the assembly expected to encourage idea exchanges that could lead to benchmarking opportunities.

“We want more people to come, and that requires exchange. We also want to explore opportunities for benchmarking and learn from other countries as well,” she said.

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The assembly will also feature EATOF Night, a cultural evening welcoming delegates through local performances and cuisine.

Delegates will visit Kabisera de Argao during a technical tour, where they can experience local heritage and view regional products.

All 10 EATOF member provinces and regions will be represented at the assembly: Gangwon in South Korea, Tottori in Japan, Jilin in China, Tuv in Mongolia, Cebu in the Philippines, Sarawak in Malaysia, Yogyakarta in Indonesia, Quang Ninh in Vietnam, Luang Prabang in Laos, and Siem Reap in Cambodia.

No road closures will be implemented during the assembly, although the public can expect heightened security, particularly in Lapu-Lapu City and areas included in the technical tour.

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