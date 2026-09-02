Magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocks Davao Occidental
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Davao Occidental was shaken by a magnitude 6 earthquake at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, the state volcanology office said.
According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the tremor was tectonic in origin and was traced 115 kilometers south of Balut Island in Sarangani, Davao Occidental.
It has a depth of 93 kilometers.
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Intensity III was felt in Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, Malita, Davao Occidental; Kiamba, Sarangani: and Tupi, South Cotabato
Intensity II was recorded in Digos City, Maasim, Malapatan and Maitum in Sarangani province; Gen. Santos City and Tboli,South Cotabato.
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Intensity I in Sarangani, Davao Occidental and Koronadal City.
No reported damage to properties as of posting. /cb
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