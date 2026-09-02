2 Cebu graduates rank in August 2026 criminologists board exam top 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two graduates from the University of Cebu (UC) landed in the top 10 of the August 2026 Licensure Examination for Criminologists (LEC).

Kristine Mae Calipayan Gatmen clinched eighth place with 92.80 percent rating, while Ynman Daniel Engbino Usman secured 10th place with 92.45 percent rating.

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The two graduates marked UC’s return to LEC’s top 10 since 2024, when Roshen Novian Mapang placed fourth in the examination.

Of the 29,452 examinees, 16,952 passed the exam, according to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), bringing the national passing rate to 57.55 percent.

The LEC is administered twice a year, usually in February and August. It covers the major areas of criminology and is conducted over three days.

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The examination was previously known as the Criminologists Licensure Examination, before PRC standardized the name into LEC in March 2026.

PRC withheld the results of five examinees, “pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.”

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