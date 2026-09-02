Dalaguete: Man nabbed after hacking, wounding elderly neighbor

By: Futch Anthony Inso - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | September 02,2026 - 09:43 AM

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 39-year-old man was arrested after he hacked a senior citizen using a bolo in Sitio Camintong, Barangay Malones, Dalaguete town, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at around 6:10 p.m.

The victim was identified as Jose Villahermosa, 60 years old, a resident of the area.

Meanwhile, the suspect was identified by authorities as Greg Selada, 39, a laborer and neighbor of the victim.

READ: Dalaguete: Drunk man hacks, wounds drunk father-in-law with a scythe

Earlier, the Dalaguete Municipal Police Station received a call from a concerned citizen reporting the hacking incident.

The police immediately responded and went to the area.

Based on their initial investigation, the suspect and the victim had a previous misunderstanding which resulted in a fistfight.

Later, a witness told police, that the suspect waited for the victim to pass by near the latter’s house.

READ: Two dead after stabbing in New York’s Times Square

When the suspect saw the senior citizen, he suddenly hacked the latter using a bolo, hitting the elderly man on the right forearm.

The victim was immediately brought to Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspect was immediately arrested by the responding police.

The suspect was detained at the Dalaguete Police Station pending the filing of physical injury charges.

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