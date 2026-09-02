Colon Night Market returns; traffic adjustments in place

Colon Night Market during its operating hours. | CDN Digital photo / Frances Noquilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists passing through Colon Street will face temporary road closures, entry restrictions, and traffic diversions as the Colon Night Market returns this year, with the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) implementing traffic adjustments around the market area.

The night market, a yearly tradition in Cebu City during the “ber-months,” transforms portions of Colon Street into a busy strip of food and retail stalls, drawing locals and tourists to the area.

Roads affected

The traffic adjustments will be implemented daily from 6:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. the following day, from September 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027.

READ: Colon night market, 2 others give Cebu City gov’t P1.2M

The measures include temporary road closures, restricted entry and changes in the normal flow of traffic in portions of Colon Street and connecting roads.

The areas covered by the traffic management plan include:

Portions of Colon Street

Portions of Junquera Street

Legazpi Street

Pelaez Street

D. Jakosalem Street

Sanciangko Street

V. Gullas Street

Osmeña Boulevard and other connecting roads leading to the affected area.

READ: Archival denies graft claims, says Colon night market followed process

No-entry restrictions will be implemented on designated portions of Junquera Street and Colon Street, along with other connecting roads identified in the traffic plan.

Motorists will also be required to follow the designated one-way traffic flow indicated by arrows and traffic signs.

Barriers and other traffic control devices will be placed at access points to prevent unauthorized vehicles from entering restricted areas.

Parking areas

Motorists are advised to use the designated parking areas, particularly along Legazpi, Pelaez, D. Jakosalem, Sanciangko and V. Gullas Streets.

Traffic personnel and authorized marshals will be stationed at critical intersections, entry points and diversion areas to manage traffic movement.

Road users are advised to follow temporary traffic signs, road markings and barriers, as well as instructions from traffic enforcers and authorized personnel.

Motorists traveling through and around the affected areas are advised to plan their trips ahead, allow additional travel time and use alternate routes whenever practical.

Possible traffic delays and congestion are expected in areas affected by the temporary arrangements, particularly during the hours when the night market is operating.

Colon Night Market

The return of the Colon Night Market brings back its mix of food and retail stalls along portions of the city’s historic street.

Food stalls offer a variety of local cuisine including barbecue, pungko-pungko, tuslob buwa, seafood and lechon, along with snacks, desserts and drinks.

The market also features stalls selling clothes, shoes, bags, toys and home essentials, giving shoppers options for budget-friendly purchases.

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