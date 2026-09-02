Peso sinks to P62.50:$1 as Middle East tensions escalate
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine peso fell past the 62.5-per-dollar mark on Wednesday, setting a fresh record low as the stronger US dollar and higher oil prices stoked concerns over inflation.
The peso opened at 62.4 to the dollar before sliding further to an intraday low of 62.58 during morning trading, based on data from the Bankers Association of the Philippines.
The move came as renewed hostilities in the Middle East pushed oil prices higher and boosted demand for the dollar as a haven. Brent crude rose almost 1 percent on Wednesday, while the dollar held firm against major currencies.
READ: Peso hits new record low of 62.35 per dollar
On Tuesday, the peso closed at a record-low 62.40 as higher oil prices, geopolitical risks, and a stronger dollar weighed on the currency.
Earlier, MUFG Bank Ltd. said the Philippine peso remains Asia’s “weakest link,” despite the central bank’s recent rate hike, as policymakers balance inflation control with weak economic growth.
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