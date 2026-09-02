19-year-old motorcycle rider killed in road crash in Medellin, Cebu

| CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 19-year-old woman was killed after the motorcycle she was driving collided with a Ceres bus in Sitio Proper, Barangay Dayhagon, Medellin, Cebu, early Tuesday morning, September 1.

The victim was identified as Richell Camay, while the Ceres bus driver was identified as 46-year-old Alfonso Mandado.

Based on the initial investigation by the Medellin Police Station, the two vehicles were traveling in opposite lanes.

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Upon reaching the area, the motorcycle allegedly encroached into the lane occupied by the bus, resulting in a collision.

Due to the impact, the motorcycle was dragged several meters, while the bus left a skid mark measuring about 10 meters from the point of impact.

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Police said Camay sustained serious injuries and died before reaching the Cebu Provincial Hospital-Bogo City.

Mandado, meanwhile, voluntarily surrendered to responding authorities.

He remains under police custody as authorities prepare to file a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property against him.

Mandado also underwent alcohol and drug testing in accordance with Republic Act No. 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, to determine whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol and/or dangerous drugs at the time of the incident.

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