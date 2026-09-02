No advice yet to suspend classes amid Cebu haze – Pam

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | September 02,2026 - 11:42 AM

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro | Cebu Province photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro said Wednesday that authorities have yet to advise the suspension of classes in Cebu amid deteriorating air quality in parts of Metro Cebu.

Baricuatro said the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) continues to monitor the situation and coordinate with concerned agencies.

“So far wala pa man advice,” Baricuatro said when asked about a possible class suspension.

READ: DOH: Better mask up amid haze from Indonesia forest fires

(So far, there is still no advice.)

She said authorities would issue guidance if air quality worsens and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and PDRRMO recommend preventive measures.

READ: Metro Cebu air quality hits ‘very unhealthy’ levels Tuesday

“But if it gets really bad, we will be advised by DENR and PDRRMO,” Baricuatro said.

Baricuatro also urged residents, particularly those with respiratory problems, to wear face masks as authorities monitor the haze.

“I have been advised also by the PDRRMO and we are monitoring, but for those nga naay mga respiratory problems, it’s best to use and wear face masks,” she said.

(I have also been advised by the PDRRMO, and we are monitoring, but for those who have respiratory problems, it is best to use and wear face masks.)

Air quality in Metro Cebu reached the “acutely unhealthy” range on Wednesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 203 as of 6 a.m., according to the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7).

EMB-7 earlier linked the haze blanketing parts of Metro Cebu to forest fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, with prevailing winds carrying smoke and fine particulate matter into the Philippines.

The elevated AQI reflects increased concentrations of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, which can pose health risks with prolonged outdoor exposure.

The bureau advised residents to wear N95 or KN95 masks outdoors, stay indoors when possible, avoid strenuous activities, and take extra precautions for children, older persons, and people with asthma or heart conditions.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP