Cesafi Season 26: BC Cheetahs outlast Panthers in tourney’s opener

BC Cheetahs during a timeout. | Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Benedicto College Cheetahs opened their Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball campaign with a gritty 62-56 victory over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers on Tuesday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cheetahs had to grind out the win against a Panthers side that came into the game fresh from a season-opening victory over newcomers University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters last Saturday.

READ: UCLM Baby Webmasters open Cesafi Season 26 with 42-point rout

Den Rick Orgong and Serge Gabines led Benedicto with 10 points apiece. Gabines added six rebounds, three steals and two assists, while Orgong had four rebounds and three assists for the Cheetahs, who are perennial Final Four contenders.

Benedicto, coached by BJ Murillo, shook off a rusty shooting performance, making just 19 of 47 attempts from the field and 4 of 14 from beyond the arc.

READ: Cesafi: Paul Alelu Flores makes coaching switch from USPF college to HS

Former University of the Visayas Baby Lancer Jhunrel Dagatan and Junil Bulan chipped in nine points each.

Peter John Peteros paced USPF with a game-high 15 points, along with five steals, two rebounds and one assist. Ashley Howard Dennison added 10 points and eight rebounds as the Panthers slipped to 1-1.

READ: UAAP adjusts September basketball schedule for Gilas duties

The game featured four lead changes and five deadlocks, with Benedicto eventually pulling away late and building an 11-point lead to secure the victory.

USPF’s revamped roster showed its strength inside as the Panthers won the battle in the paint, 36-24. They also held a 33-31 edge in bench scoring, but those advantages weren’t enough to overcome the Cheetahs’ late push.

Allan Cabatingan’s Panthers will look to bounce back in their next outing, while Benedicto starts its Season 26 campaign with a hard-earned victory.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP