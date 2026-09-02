US Open: Alex Eala advances to next round with a win against Stoiana

Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, reacts during her match against Mary Stoiana, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK, United States — Alexandra Eala marched to the second round of the US Open after beating American qualifier Mary Stoiana, 6-1, 6-2, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on Wednesday morning (Manila time).

The No. 17 seed Filipino won the final five games in the second set to wrap up the match against Stoiana, who is ranked 122nd in the world and is a former US collegiate number one who led Texas A&M to the NCAA title in 2024.

Eala will try to reach the second round on Thursday, playing against Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova, who scored a 6-4, 6-4 victory over American Reese Brantmeier.

Oliynykova and Eala first met at Strasbourg last May 18, with the Ukrainian prevailing, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, in the Round of 32.

Eala debuted at the 2025 US Open, beating Danish Carla Tauson, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6, in the first round before bowing to Spanish Cristina Bucsa, 4-6, 3-6.

In August, Eala won the WTA 500 Mubadala DC Open. It was her second singles title after also winning the Guadalajara 125 Open in Zapopan, Mexico.

Eala, the reigning Southeast Asian Games champion, will see action in the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, set for Sept. 19 to Oct. 4.

READ: Alex Eala’s fans descend on US Open, bearing Filipino flags, lots of love

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff opened her 2026 US Open campaign with a solid straight-set win over Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez that showcased her improved serve.

The fourth-seeded Gauff, who won the New York Grand Slam in 2023, was broken only once to top the 53rd-ranked Sonmez 6-3, 6-4 in a hard-hitting battle fought mostly from the baseline.

“It’s incredible to be back on this court,” an exuberant Gauff told the on-court interviewer. “I love playing in this atmosphere.”

Gauff, whose service woes last year prompted a dramatic coaching change days before the tournament and contributed to a fourth round exit, came into Flushing Meadows this time feeling much better about the stroke, having won the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati this month.

READ: Alex Eala Tracker 2026: Matches, News, Rankings

Gauff said she had worked make the toss more consistent under the tutelage of biomechanics expert Gavin Macmillan, who previously helped Aryna Sabalenka retool her serve, improvements that helped the Belarussian rise to number one.

“It’s been a gradual change with the serve,” Gauff said. “Slowly it’s adapting to maybe the way it should look.”

The American star blazed through the opening set without facing a break point, with Sonmez often unable to return Gauff’s serve or offering only a weak reply that could be batted off easily.

Gauff broke early in the second set, but the Turkish player raised the level of her game with heavy ground strokes and sneaky forays to the net to finish points with deft volleys.

Sonmez broke back for 2-2 and briefly took the lead.

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But at 2-3, Gauff fought off multiple break points in a lengthy game that the American eventually nabbed with another big serve.

Gauff called the hold for 3-3 as “real important”.

“I like to challenge my opponent to let them keep up the level the whole match, and if they do, you know I clap my hands and I walk off court with my head held high,” Gauff said. “But I was able to settle down.”

Gauff has drawn confidence “just knowing that it does take a lot maybe to break me,” she told reporters, saying of the key service game in the second set, “I knew if I could hold that game, I felt confident breaking the next game.”| with a report from Agence France Presse

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