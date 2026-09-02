Michael Poa: From Duterte aide to impeachment trial witness

Atty. Michael Poa | Niño Jesus Orbeta / Philippine Daily Inquirer

MANILA, Philippines — Michael Poa, one of Vice President Sara Duterte’s defense lawyers in her impeachment trial, takes the witness stand as a prosecution hostile witness as the Senate impeachment court examines allegations involving the misuse of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) confidential funds.

Poa is a partner at Poa Himala & Virtucio Law Offices. He was admitted to the Philippine Bar in 2019 after completing his Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of the Philippines.

He also has a bachelor’s degree in Creative Arts and Italian Studies from Flinders University.

READ: VP Sara wants me to remain as her legal counsel — Michael Poa

But despite being a lawyer, Poa is most known for serving the government in various capacities under Duterte.

From July 2022 to 2023, Poa served as the DepEd Action Center’s spokesperson, before being promoted to undersecretary from 2023 to July 2024.

READ: Escudero lauds Poa-Diokno ‘gentlemanly’ debate on VP tax, bank records

He then assumed the role of being the DepEd’s main mouthpiece from August to November 2024.

His brief stint as the DepEd’s spokesperson ended after he resigned from the department—alongside Duterte who left her post as education secretary.

Immediately after this, he was named the spokesperson of the Office of the Vice President. This was his last known position in the government.

Outside of his roles in the government, Poa is also known for handling criminal, civil and commercial litigation, taxation, as well as special projects.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP