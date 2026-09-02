Cebu City suspends face-to-face classes amid ‘very unhealthy’ haze

Cebu City skyline. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City suspended face-to-face classes in all public and private schools starting 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, through Thursday, September 3, after Metro Cebu’s air quality reached the “Very Unhealthy” level amid transboundary haze.

Mayor Nestor Archival issued the citywide advisory after the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 208 as of 11 a.m. Wednesday due to the prevailing southwest monsoon or habagat winds that carried haze into Metro Cebu.

Archival said he does not expect significant improvement in air quality in the immediate period as the prevailing winds could continue to carry and sustain the haze over Metro Cebu.

READ: No advice yet to suspend classes amid Cebu haze – Pam

The suspension covers face-to-face classes at all levels in both public and private schools in Cebu City.

Schools, however, will continue instruction through alternative learning arrangements, including modular distance learning, asynchronous classes, and other appropriate flexible learning modalities, in accordance with applicable Department of Education policies.

READ: DOH: Better mask up amid haze from Indonesia forest fires

Moreover, Archival urged private companies, businesses, institutions, and offices to adopt precautionary measures to protect workers from prolonged exposure to hazardous air.

Where operationally feasible, employers may implement work-from-home or telecommuting arrangements for nonessential and office-based personnel while the high AQI persists.

He also urged employers, whenever practicable, to excuse employees considered particularly vulnerable to air pollution from prolonged outdoor duties. These include pregnant employees, senior citizens, and those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

The advisory recommends keeping doors and windows closed where appropriate to limit the entry of outdoor haze.

Archival said the city will continue monitoring AQI and PM2.5 levels, as well as weather and wind conditions, in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources- Environmental Management Bureau Region 7 (DENR-EMB 7), and local health authorities.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP