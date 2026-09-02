Consolacion to skip Governor’s Cup U18 basketball tournament

| File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Consolacion will not be competing in the Governor’s Cup U18 Basketball Tournament, the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) confirmed during the press conference for the “Kumbati sa Kapitolyo” boxing event on Wednesday, September 2.

The confirmation ended weeks of speculation surrounding the participation of Consolacion, which was initially listed among the 45 local government units expected to compete in the provincial basketball tournament.

The CPSC, however, did not disclose the reason behind Consolacion’s decision to withdraw.

READ: Governor’s Cup set for 3-month run, eyes province-wide participation

CPSC Chairman, Dr. Rhoel Dejano confirmed to CDN Digital about Consolacion’s decision not to compete.

Consolacion, popularly known as the Sarok Weavers, was projected to be one of the contenders in the tournament and was scheduled to compete in the Northeast Division, which is shaping up to be one of the toughest groups in the competition.

READ: Governor’s Cup finalizes 45-team field for Sept. 26 tip-off

Consolacion was best known in the 2018 Governor’s Cup of then Governor Hilario “Junjun” Davide III to place third overall.

The division includes powerhouse teams from Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Bogo City and Liloan, making it a highly competitive group even before the tournament gets underway.

Consolacion’s withdrawal reduces the tournament field from the original 45 LGUs to 44 teams.

Aside from Consolacion, the other LGUs confirmed to be skipping this year’s competition are Poro, Tudela, Pilar, Minglanilla, Sogod, Toledo and Borbon.

The Governor’s Cup is one of Cebu’s major grassroots basketball tournaments, bringing together teams representing local government units from across the province in an U18 competition designed to showcase and develop young basketball talent.

With Consolacion now out of the field, attention shifts to the remaining 44 LGUs as they prepare for what promises to be a highly competitive tournament.

Despite its withdrawal, the tournament’s preparation is in full swing with the opening ceremony slated on September 26, at the newly-renovated Mandaue Sports and Cultural Complex.

The tournament champion will receive P500,000, while the runner-up will pocket P250,000. The third-place finisher will earn P100,000, while the fourth-place finisher will take home P50,000.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP