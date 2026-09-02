Metro Cebu air quality remains ‘acutely unhealthy’ as haze from Indonesia persists

A view of Metro Cebu on Wednesday, September 2, as haze continues to blanket parts of the area amid deteriorating air quality. | Screengrabbed from Joel Garganera FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Air quality across Metro Cebu remains in the “acutely unhealthy” range, according to the 11 a.m. reading from the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) on Wednesday, September 2.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 208, as smoke and fine particulate matter from forest fires in Indonesia continue to be carried toward the Philippines by prevailing winds.

The latest reading comes as EMB-7 continues to monitor the haze affecting parts of Central Visayas and assess its presence, extent and potential health impacts.

READ: Explainer: Why smoke from Indonesia is reaching Cebu

Air quality continues to worsen

Wednesday’s 11 a.m. reading marks another increase in Metro Cebu’s AQI following a steady rise in recent days.

The monitoring station recorded an AQI of 117 on Monday, which was classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” By noon on Tuesday, the reading had risen to 172, classified as “very unhealthy.”

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, the AQI reached 203, already placing the air quality in the “acutely unhealthy” category, before increasing further to 208 at 11 a.m.

The latest monitoring data showed a PM2.5 concentration of 57.6 micrograms per cubic meter. PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter small enough to remain suspended in the air and pose health concerns when concentrations increase.

The Metro Cebu Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station is located in Talisay City. EMB-7 has previously clarified that the station’s readings are used to represent air quality across Metro Cebu and do not mean that Talisay is the only area affected by the haze.

At the current AQI level, EMB-7 said the risk of respiratory irritation and other health complications is significantly increased for everyone, with potentially more severe effects among sensitive groups.

READ: DOH: Better mask up amid haze from Indonesia forest fires

Haze traced to Indonesia

EMB-7 has identified the current haze as a case of transboundary pollution, with smoke and fine particulate matter from forest fires in Indonesia being carried across national borders.

Engineer Arthur Niño Calupig, an air quality monitoring specialist at EMB-7, explained that pollutants from fires can travel with prevailing winds, carrying gaseous pollutants as well as particulate matter, dust and ash over long distances.

The current event is being associated with the southwest monsoon, or habagat, which is carrying pollutants from Indonesia toward the Philippines.

A similar occurrence was recorded in October 2015, also during a period when the habagat helped transport pollutants toward the country.

Current trajectory projections indicate that the haze may affect parts of Metro Cebu, including Cebu City, Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City. It may also move toward Camotes Island and parts of Eastern Visayas.

However, the areas affected may change depending on shifts in wind speed and direction, as well as other weather conditions that influence how pollutants are dispersed or accumulated.

EMB-7 said there was no definite timeline for when the haze would clear, as this would depend largely on the continued forest fires in Indonesia and prevailing weather conditions.

Rain may help clear suspended particles from the air, but pollution could build up again if fires continue and the habagat carries additional smoke toward the Philippines. Temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, and terrain can all influence how pollutants move, disperse or accumulate.

READ: Metro Cebu haze: Heat, no rain push air quality to poor levels anew

Residents urged to limit outdoor exposure

With the AQI remaining in the “acutely unhealthy” range, residents are being advised to reduce their exposure to the haze.

EMB-7 has advised the public to remain indoors as much as possible, reduce outdoor physical activity and put off nonessential trips, particularly when air quality is poor.

Those who need to go outdoors are advised to use a properly fitted mask, ideally an N95 or KN95, to reduce exposure to fine particulate matter.

Children, older adults, and people with asthma or other respiratory conditions are among those considered more vulnerable to the effects of poor air quality. The public has been urged to take additional precautions when spending time outdoors.

Residents have also been advised to avoid unnecessary motor vehicle use, plan trips accordingly and limit time spent in areas affected by the haze.

The bureau is coordinating with the Office of Civil Defense, Department of Education, Department of Health and other agencies in monitoring the situation and responding to its potential health impacts.

Cebu City suspends face-to-face classes

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival issued an advisory at 1 p.m. Wednesday temporarily suspending face-to-face classes in all public and private schools in the city starting 2 p.m. Wednesday until Thursday, September 3, due to the hazardous air quality.

The suspension covers all levels, with schools directed to continue education through Modular Distance Learning, asynchronous classes and other appropriate flexible learning modalities in accordance with applicable Department of Education policies.

Archival said the decision was prompted by Metro Cebu’s 11 a.m. AQI reading of 208 and the prevailing southwest monsoon, or habagat, which may continue carrying and sustaining the transboundary haze over the city.

The city government also requested private companies, businesses, institutions and offices to adopt precautionary measures to protect employees from prolonged exposure to the hazardous air quality.

Where operationally feasible, employers were encouraged to implement work-from-home or remote arrangements for non-essential and office-based personnel during the high-AQI period.

For workplaces requiring physical reporting or outdoor duties, the city advised measures including providing well-fitted N95 or KN95 masks, reducing continuous outdoor exposure through shift rotations and breaks in clean or air-filtered areas, and limiting prolonged outdoor duties for pregnant employees, senior citizens and those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions whenever practicable.

Province await directives

Meanwhile, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said provincial authorities had yet to receive advice to suspend classes in Cebu amid the worsening air quality.

The Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office continues to monitor and coordinate on the situation, Baricuatro said.

She said authorities would be guided by recommendations from DENR and the PDRRMO should the air quality worsen further.

For now, EMB-7 continues to encourage the public to monitor official air quality updates and advisories as conditions may change with weather and wind patterns.

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