Makabayan Visayas VP arrested for attempted murder linked to armed group

The vice president of Makabayan Visayas was arrested on Monday, August 31, over attempted murder charges. | CDN Digital photo by Elikha Joy Janaban

Cebu City, Philippines — Authorities arrested John Tabada Ruiz, vice president of Makabayan Visayas, who is listed as a provincial-level Most Wanted Person, in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, on Monday afternoon, August 31.

Personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Cebu City Field Unit, together with joint police and intelligence units, served the warrant of arrest at around 5:56 p.m. as Ruiz was returning home from a National Heroes Day rally at the University of the Philippines Cebu.

Arrest warrant vs Makabayan VP

The warrant for attempted murder was issued by Presiding Judge Walter Zorilla of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 55 in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental. The recommended bail is set at ₱120,000.

Ruiz yielded to the arresting team without resistance and expressed readiness to face legal proceedings.

However, he strongly denied participation in any armed encounters, describing the charges as a fabricated attempt to suppress activist leaders in the region.

The joint operations were conducted alongside personnel from CIDG-7 RSOT, RIU-7, PIT Negros Occidental, and the Guadalupe Police Station.

READ: Makabayan pushes for genuine reform as Marcos tags priority bills

‘No knowledge of armed encounters’

During an interview with members of the media, Ruiz stated that he had no knowledge regarding any armed encounter and knew in his heart that he was not guilty, which is why he willingly went with the members of the CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group).

“Wala gyud ko ni-resist sa dihang gihunungan ko sa CIDG. Pagka-kita nako sa warrant akong gi-ingnan mokuyog ko kay andam ko moatubang ani kay ako kompiyansa ko sa akong kaugalingon wala gyud ko katunob anang Himamaylan ug nahimong kabahin sa usa ka armadong engkwentro kung mao man gani ang duda kay wala may lain nganong naa man koy frustrated murder nga kaso kamo sayod man mo isip media naa ra gyud ko diri sa Cebu City makita akong nawong sa tanang protesta ug paglihok ug ingon man pagkuan sa adbokasiya sa atong katawhan nga nanawagan.”

READ: Makabayan seeks to raise seniors’ monthly pension to P2,000

(I didn’t resist when the CIDG apprehended me. When I saw the warrant, I told them I would go along, because I am prepared to face this, and that I am confident that I have never set foot in Himamaylan or become part of an armed encounter — if that is indeed the suspicion, because why else would I have a frustrated murder case? You know very well, as the media, that I am right here in Cebu City; my face can be seen in all protests and actions, as well as in pushing for the advocacies of our people who are calling out.)

It was learned that Ruiz posted bail today for his temporary freedom.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP