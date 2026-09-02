Cebu pushes stronger East Asia tourism, investment ties through EATOF

Delegates from across East Asia gathered at the Mactan Expo Cebu in Lapu-Lapu City for the opening ceremony of the 19th East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Federation (EATOF) General Assembly. The host Province of Cebu, led by Governor Pamela Baricuatro, welcomed participating governors, heads of delegation, tourism officials, and industry stakeholders to the international tourism forum. | Photo Credit: Cebu Capitol PIO / Photos by FE, ARJ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Connectivity and investment ties with East Asia regions are among Cebu’s priorities as the province seeks to turn its hosting of the 19th East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Federation (EATOF) General Assembly into concrete opportunities for tourism and economic growth.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro said Wednesday, September 2, that she plans to raise connectivity and investment during bilateral meetings with delegates attending the EATOF General Assembly, which opened in Cebu under the theme “New EATOF, Go Glocal.”

“Important kaayo nga naa tay direct flights from there to our end,” Baricuatro said. (We must have direct flights from there to our end.)

She said she also wants to discuss investment and reiterated that Cebu remains open to investors.

“Cebu is open for business,” she said.

READ: Capitol: EATOF forum to boost Cebu’s regional connectivity

The governor said the province also expects the gathering to increase Cebu’s exposure in the participating regions and, in turn, help boost tourism.

“As I’ve said, we will be showcased in their respective countries. And hopefully, we’re hoping that it will improve our tourism,” she said.

Concrete partnerships

In her opening remarks, Baricuatro said Cebu wants the General Assembly to move beyond resolutions and agreements and produce concrete partnerships among EATOF member regions:

“For Cebu, we see great opportunity for stronger cooperation in tourism and cultural exchanges, sports tourism, connectivity, investment, sustainable destination development, and people-to-people exchanges.”

She added that Cebu hopes the gathering will create partnerships that can translate into “actual programs, exchanges, investments, and opportunities” for communities.

Baricuatro stressed that the tourism industry faces a changing landscape, with travelers seeking more meaningful experiences while communities demand clearer benefits from tourism.

In relation to that, she cited challenges related to climate change, environmental pressures, connectivity, and rapid development, saying that destinations cannot build the future of tourism alone.

Through EATOF, she said member regions can share solutions, develop partnerships, and pursue initiatives that benefit their respective communities.

Cebu as potential East Asia gateway

Meanwhile, Vice Governor Glenn Soco likewise positioned Cebu as a potential gateway connecting East Asia through its airport, ports, and people.

“We are not just a place people visit; we are a gateway, a gateway for East Asia,” Soco said.

He said discussions during the gathering should extend beyond tourism to business and other forms of cooperation, particularly how participating economies can connect.

EATOF Assembly

The 19th EATOF General Assembly officially kicked off on September 2 at the Mactan Expo Cebu, with Governor Pamela Baricuatro leading the host Province of Cebu in welcoming governors, heads of delegation, tourism officials, and stakeholders from across East Asia.

The international gathering brings together EATOF member regions, including Cebu Province, Philippines; Gangwon State, Republic of Korea; Tottori Prefecture, Japan; Tov Province, Mongolia; Sarawak, Malaysia; Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam; Luang Prabang Province, Laos; and Siem Reap Province, Cambodia.

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