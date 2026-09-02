LIST: Cebu class suspensions on Sept. 2 due to deteriorating air quality

A view of Metro Cebu on Wednesday, September 2, as haze continues to blanket parts of the area amid deteriorating air quality. | Screengrabbed from Joel Garganera FB

Note: This list reflects advisories available as of 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, September 2. CDN Digital will update this story as additional class suspension announcements are issued by local government units.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several local government units (LGUs) in Cebu announced class suspensions and early dismissals on Wednesday, September 2, as air quality in Metro Cebu reached the “acutely unhealthy” level amid transboundary haze from Indonesia.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Metro Cebu Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 208, classified by the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) as “acutely unhealthy.”

The latest reading followed a continued rise in Metro Cebu’s air pollution levels, from an AQI of 117 on Monday to 172 at noon Tuesday and 203 at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

As of 3:40 p.m., the following class suspension and dismissal announcements had been issued:

READ: Explainer: Why smoke from Indonesia is reaching Cebu, impacting air quality

Cebu City – Face-to-face classes at all levels in public and private schools are suspended starting 2:00 p.m. Wednesday until Thursday, September 3. Schools are to continue instruction through Modular Distance Learning, asynchronous classes, or other appropriate flexible learning modalities.

Talisay City – Face-to-face classes in all public schools are suspended on Thursday, September 3. Talisay City College and private schools are left to the discretion of their respective administrators.

Minglanilla – Classes were ordered to end early on Wednesday, September 2. Face-to-face classes in public and private schools at all levels are suspended on Thursday, September 3.

READ: Metro Cebu air quality ‘acutely unhealthy’ as Indonesia haze …

Reason for class suspensions

EMB-7 identified the haze affecting parts of Central Visayas as transboundary pollution, with smoke and fine particulate matter from forest fires in Indonesia being carried toward the Philippines by prevailing winds.

The current episode is associated with the southwest monsoon, or habagat, which may continue to carry and sustain the haze over parts of Metro Cebu.

READ: Unhealthy air quality blanketing eight areas – DENR

EMB-7 said the risk of respiratory irritation and other health complications is significantly increased for everyone at the current air quality level, with potentially more severe effects among sensitive groups.

Children, older adults, and people with asthma or other respiratory conditions are among those who may be more vulnerable to the effects of poor air quality.

CDN Digital will continue updating this list as additional Cebu LGUs issue class suspension advisories.

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